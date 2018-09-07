BMW packs more punch into its X2 crossover with M35i performance modelView gallery - 31 images
BMW has given its sporty X2 an M division makeover, today announcing the low-riding and range-topping X2 M35i. The new version carries over some of the compact crossover's hallmarks but boasts sharper acceleration and handling for zippier performance on the open road.
With various elements, such as the double kidney grille, exterior mirror caps and specially designed tailpipes, finished in "Cerium Grey" and 19-inch alloys coming standard, the X2 M35i doesn't appear all that different from the outside to the original X2. But look a little closer and you'll see upgraded headlights and fog lights on either side of that grille up front, with a unique spoiler and twin exhaust up back – 20-inch alloys in Cerium Grey bicolor are available as an optional extra.
Packed inside is a two-liter, four-cylinder turbo gasoline engine pumping out 225 kW (301 hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, making its way to all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. With the included launch control engaged, the X2 M35i can be shuttled to 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in 4.9 seconds.
Tuned to the M Performance standard, the car's two-stage adaptive suspension has been tweaked to match its M Sport bodykit, with the dampers and springs stiffened up and the car riding lower to the ground. A locking differential is fitted to the front axle and will apparently cut down on "possible traction losses on the front wheels" during "highly dynamic driving" maneuvers.
Inside the cabin there's an M Sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles and BMW's iDrive display alongside it, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay. A full color heads up display is an optional extra, as are M Sport bucket seats in three color configurations with matching seatbelts: fabric black with blue accents, leather Magma red with black accents, and leather black.
BMW says production of the M35i will kick off in November 2018, with the car to hit European markets in March 2019. If you fancy more of a look, there are plenty of images in the gallery.
Source: BMW
