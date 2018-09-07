With various elements, such as the double kidney grille, exterior mirror caps and specially designed tailpipes, finished in "Cerium Grey" and 19-inch alloys coming standard, the X2 M35i doesn't appear all that different from the outside to the original X2. But look a little closer and you'll see upgraded headlights and fog lights on either side of that grille up front, with a unique spoiler and twin exhaust up back – 20-inch alloys in Cerium Grey bicolor are available as an optional extra.