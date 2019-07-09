BMW, in turn, made use of that extended length to tie the X7 Pick-up concept to its debut venue at Motorrad Days, showing how easily the truck loaded an F 850 GS adventure bike. The two vehicles make fitting bedfellows, as the 850 is designed to offer much the same long-distance touring comfort, on/off-road capability and adventurous spirit as a pickup truck with flagship-level BMW cabin and height-adjustable air suspension. Once the road narrows too much for the X7 Pick-up, the journey continues aboard the F 850 GS.