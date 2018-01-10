You may like your little consumer quadcopter, but Boeing has just unveiled something with a tad more … heft. Referred to as an electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) cargo air vehicle (CAV), the unmanned prototype aircraft is designed to carry a payload of up to 500 lb (227 kg).

Equipped with eight counter-rotating propellers, the CAV measures an impressive 15 feet long (4.57 m), 18 feet wide (5.49 m) and 4 feet tall (1.22 m), plus it tips the scales at 747 lb (339 kg). It was designed and built in less than three months, led by a team from the company's HorizonX division.

The aircraft has already successfully completed initial flight tests at Boeing Research & Technology's Collaborative Autonomous Systems Laboratory in Missouri.

Although currently remotely-controlled, it's intended to serve as a flying test bed for the development of autonomous technologies and electric propulsion. It complements the eVTOL passenger air vehicle prototype which is being developed by Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences.