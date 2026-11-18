Inspired by a fictitious mouse with surgically enhanced intelligence, researchers have improved memory in aging animals with something considerably less dramatic: nose drops.

The University of Sydney team’s experimental treatment could one day be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in humans by using technology familiar from COVID-19 vaccines.

In Daniel Keyes’ 1959 classic Flowers for Algernon, a brain-boosting operation transformed a run-of-the-mill laboratory mouse before it was applied to a human volunteer.

These real-life experiments have a narrower ambition: Protect or even restore abilities eroded by aging and disease through a non-invasive spray.

“In aged mice, we saw learning and memory significantly increased, returning animal cognition to its youthful prime,” says functional genomicist Greg Neely, who led investigations into the cutting-edge new therapy.

The treatment delivers doses of messenger RNA: The molecular instructions copied from DNA that cells use to manufacture proteins. Tiny packages of lipid nanoparticles protect that cargo, borrowing from the same approach used to deliver virus-spotting antigens in mRNA vaccines.

In this case, the instructions encode a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF. This naturally occurring molecule helps neurons survive and supports the changing connections that underpin learning and memory.

Researchers have long suspected that boosting BDNF could help struggling brains. A 2009 study found that BDNF gene delivery restored learning and memory in mice modeling AD, without reducing the deposits of amyloid protein typically associated with cognitive decline.

However, transferring such treatments to where they can do the most good has remained a challenge. The blood-brain barrier tightly controls what passes from circulation into brain tissue. That protects our neurons, but also excludes many potentially useful medicines.

Scientists are finding ways through. Research published last year described lipid nanoparticles engineered to deliver mRNA into neurons and other brain cells after intravenous injection in mice.

Neely and his team have sought another entrance into the body.

Connections between the nasal cavity and brain offer a route around the blood-brain barrier. The drops turn cells lining the nose into temporary protein factories, with treatment increasing BDNF levels in the brain.

Delivering instructions in RNA form also offers an advantage over injecting the protein itself: cells can keep making fresh supplies. In laboratory cultures, BDNF production remained detectable for four days after delivery.

To test whether this translated into better memory, the researchers treated 18-month-old mice with the mRNA drops and compared them with untreated juveniles and older animals given a control.

Treated older mice performed similarly to young animals in tests assessing object recognition, working memory, and spatial memory.

Their physical activity remained lower, suggesting the treatment’s success couldn’t be explained by higher levels of energy. The aging animals’ hippocampi – brain structures crucial for memory – also contained more cells bearing signs of newly developing neurons.

Next came mice engineered to carry a handful of mutations associated with familial AD in humans. Their treatment began at two months, before expectations of pronounced cognitive decline, and continued twice weekly.

From four months of age, the treated mice performed better than controls across the memory tasks, even though their amyloid plaque burden was unchanged. That distinction matters. Supporting neurons could complement therapies that target amyloid.

Delivering neurological treatments nasally could become a common approach in the future. A separate study published this year used nasal nanoparticles carrying instructions for BDNF and anti-inflammatory proteins to improve cognition in mice with repeated mild brain injuries.

For now, all these benefits remain firmly in mouse territory. The animals in this most recent study showed no major side effects during the experiments, but longer-term safety testing is needed, and human nasal anatomy presents different delivery challenges.

“Human noses are different from mouse noses, so we will need to test our drugs in humans,” says Neely.

We can also forget using the therapy to develop Algernon-levels of increased intelligence, with the drops having no noticeable effect on the cognition of healthy young mice.

Algernon can keep his fictional head start. Helping aging human brains retain what they already know would be quite an achievement.

This study was published in Advanced Science.

Source: Scimex