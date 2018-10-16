The new study set out to investigate what could be causing these metastatic DTCs to lay dormant for many years. The exciting revelation was that a specific protein, called NR2F1, seemed to be the key to modulating the activity of cancer cells. When a high volume of NR2F1 was found in the bone marrow cancer cells, the patients lived longer and the cancer remained dormant, but if no, or very little, NR2F1 was found in the metastasized cancer cells then the cancer spread faster and the patient died sooner.