The ForTwo isn't a solid, full-width box, as in other kits. Campal adds a central cutout, creating a wraparound sofa and dining nook. Install the removable table leg into the bracket, drop the tabletop on and you have a cozy dining area for two. Frankly, it looks to lean on the claustrophobic side of cozy, but it does get you dining under the roof of a tiny van like the Fiat Doblo, so it's hard to be too picky. If the weather is nice, the table can be set up outside with the available tripod and folding chairs.