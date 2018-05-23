The van life movement has been gaining momentum for years, but it seems to have reached a fever pitch. Over the past six months or so, we've been seeing new US-market van converters pop up virtually every week. Much of that van life is focused on highways and paved backroads, but the real spirit of adventure travel isn't bound by yellow lines and graded pavement. The recent Overland Expo West demonstrates that there are plenty of van campers willing to follow the call of adventure well off the beaten path, rambling over snowy roads, rocky trails, muddy fields and anything else in their way.

