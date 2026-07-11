© 2026 New Atlas
Camping Trailers

Airstream's cheapest camper is a lovable Scandi-inspired alu drop

By C.C. Weiss
July 10, 2026
Airstream's cheapest camper is a lovable Scandi-inspired alu drop
The World Traveler 17RB has a simpler profile than other Airstreams, with fewer windows and few components sticking up on the roof
The World Traveler 17RB has a simpler profile than other Airstreams, with fewer windows and few components sticking up on the roof
View 11 Images
Airstream takes one of its lightest, sleekest trailers in the World Traveler 22RB and slims it down even more to present the World Traveler 17RB
1/11
Airstream takes one of its lightest, sleekest trailers in the World Traveler 22RB and slims it down even more to present the World Traveler 17RB
The World Traveler 17RB has a simpler profile than other Airstreams, with fewer windows and few components sticking up on the roof
2/11
The World Traveler 17RB has a simpler profile than other Airstreams, with fewer windows and few components sticking up on the roof
The World Traveler 17RB might not have the full panorama of windows that other Airstream trailers have, but given the strategic placement, it still offers views and breezes where you want them most
3/11
The World Traveler 17RB might not have the full panorama of windows that other Airstream trailers have, but given the strategic placement, it still offers views and breezes where you want them most
The front dinette turns into a sofa lounge and secondary bed
4/11
The front dinette turns into a sofa lounge and secondary bed
The available fridge drawer toward the lower right corner supplements the door fridge in the kitchen block
5/11
The available fridge drawer toward the lower right corner supplements the door fridge in the kitchen block
Enjoying dinner in the Airstream World Traveler
6/11
Enjoying dinner in the Airstream World Traveler
The dinette is also a great place to stretch out and relax during downtime
7/11
The dinette is also a great place to stretch out and relax during downtime
Given the loss of five feet of length, the 17RB's bed isn't nearly as large as the 22RB's oversized 80 x 80-in model, but it's still designed to comfortably sleep two at the rear of the caravan
8/11
Given the loss of five feet of length, the 17RB's bed isn't nearly as large as the 22RB's oversized 80 x 80-in model, but it's still designed to comfortably sleep two at the rear of the caravan
The kitchen area includes one flip-up worktop extension and one removable extension
9/11
The kitchen area includes one flip-up worktop extension and one removable extension
At 17.4 feet long and 3,150 lb dry, the Airstream World Traveler 17RB is designed to be towed by a variety of vehicles
10/11
At 17.4 feet long and 3,150 lb dry, the Airstream World Traveler 17RB is designed to be towed by a variety of vehicles
Airstream World Traveler 17RB floor plan
11/11
Airstream World Traveler 17RB floor plan
View gallery - 11 images

Earlier this year, Airstream debuted a trailer it called the lightest, most aerodynamic in its class, the 22-foot (6.7-m) World Traveler. A half-year later, it's back with an even lighter variant: a 17-footer with the same style of streamlined exterior and pared-back Scandinavian-inspired interior. The new World Traveler 17RB becomes one of the brand's smallest towables, adding a clean, slippery shell that promises to go easy on the vehicle's fuel gauge.

The all-new World Traveler 17RB follows closely in the footsteps of the 22RB, taking Airstream's minimization strategy even further with its small 17.3-foot-long (5.3-m) footprint. The 17-footer undergoes much of the same aerodynamic streamlining and weight optimization as the original 22-ft Traveler, giving up features common across the rest of Airstream's lineup without sacrificing any major comfort or convenience.

Airstream takes one of its lightest, sleekest trailers in the World Traveler 22RB and slims it down even more to present the World Traveler 17RB
Airstream takes one of its lightest, sleekest trailers in the World Traveler 22RB and slims it down even more to present the World Traveler 17RB

To start, the 17B trades out Airstream's signature wraparound, triple-pane front window treatment for a single pane and shifts major rooftop appliances like the air conditioner to an under-dinette bench placement that maintains a smoother, flowier roofline. Airstream's latest trailer also joins the larger World Traveler in a simplified, Scandinavian-guided interior design philosophy.

At the end of the day, the 17RB's weight loss isn't quite as dramatic as the 22RB's, but it's still noteworthy. The trailer has a base weight of 3,150 lb (1,429 kg), which is equal to Airstream's smallest Bambi trailer despite the World Traveler 17RB measuring just over a foot (30.5 cm) longer with a similar floor plan. The minimization regimen is also effective at lightening the price tag, cutting an even $11K off the base price as compared to the Bambi 16RB.

The World Traveler 17RB can carry up to 350 lb (159 kg) of payload before hitting its 3,500-lb (1,588-kg) gross vehicle weight rating.

The dinette is also a great place to stretch out and relax during downtime
The dinette is also a great place to stretch out and relax during downtime

Simple doesn't have to mean uncomfortable or under-designed, and it certainly does not appear to in the case of the World Traveler 17RB. Airstream is still able to offer two separate sleeping areas, though it does take a serious chunk out of the massive 80 x 80-in (203 x 203-cm) rear bed of 22RB fame, swiveling the fixed rear mattress into a transverse double that measures 53 inches (135 cm) wide.

The convertible dual-bench dinette, meanwhile, appears to carry over unchanged from the 22RB, and Airstream even re-releases several of the same dinette photos for the 17RB that it originally used to highlight the 22RB. The central table drops down at night and rearranges into a second bed.

The front dinette turns into a sofa lounge and secondary bed
The front dinette turns into a sofa lounge and secondary bed

The bathroom is often the first thing to go when a trailer model gets sized down, but that's not the case for the 17RB. It does consolidate the 22-footer's dry bathroom into a single wet bath compartment with a shared shower/toilet area, however. Across the aisle on the entry side, the compact kitchen block equips trailer cooks with a dual-burner gas stove with hard lid, rectangular sink, 59-L fridge and two wing-like worktops - one that folds down and one that removes and stores away.

As in the 22RB, buyers can add an optional second fridge in the form of a drawer below the dining bench. A microwave is also available optionally.

The kitchen area includes one flip-up worktop extension and one removable extension
The kitchen area includes one flip-up worktop extension and one removable extension

Other standard features around the interior include a 24-in smart TV, under-mattress storage compartments, a Truma Combi Eco Plus air/water heater and a ducted air conditioning system. Buyers can upgrade off-grid readiness with up to 2,500 Wh of lithium battery power and 200 watts of solar charging.

Airstream has begun production of the World Traveler 17RB in the United States, where prices start at at $64,400, which is $7,000 less than the 22RB. That 17RB base price also undercuts the $69,900 Basecamp 20X (the only Basecamp model currently advertised on Airstream's website) to become the cheapest camper in Airstream's lineup.

The World Traveler was introduced as a global product line, and Airstream plans to launch worldwide 17RB production this fall (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Airstream

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Camping TrailersAirstreamCaravantrailersTrailerRVCampingOutdoors and Camping
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Encore launched the new ROG 12RK-FB with collapsible wet bath at the 2026 Overland Expo show in May
Camping Trailers
Slick pod camper solves micro-camping's biggest problem
Small camping trailers are great for a lot of reasons, but they usually fall very short on one highly critical spec: a bathroom. The latest Encore ROG trailer solves the bathroom issue in a rather bold way, and it's a much better small camper for it.
The latest bike camping trailer to cross our desk, the Alpencamper Eco Slide Out expands in a way we haven't seen from other pedaled campers
Camping Trailers
Tiny bike camper expands via slide-out to sleep 2 people + toilet
The Alpencamper Eco Slide Out bicycle camper borrows a trick usually reserved for larger RVs, using a sidewall slide-out to expand its tiny interior enough to house a double bed comparable to what you'd find in a full-blown camper van.
The original Addax Jeep Edition pictured has given way to the more polished, organized Basecamp 3.0
Camping Trailers
Jeep tiny camper might just be tougher than the Wrangler itself
Addax unleashed its Jeep-badged micro-camping trailer at SEMA 2022. The rugged tiny trailer has run through a full V3 update to pack in more adventure readiness than ever. It's an electrified steel core ready to explode into a multi-sport base camp.
Like Karsten's standard inflatable tents, the ToW trailer-integrated tent can grow into a larger base camp with added on tunnel segments, awnings, kids tents and more
Camping Trailers
Radically modular inflatable tent grows wheels and redefines 'towing'
The new Karsten ToW marries together an inflatable dome tent and a basic cargo trailer. It's less a caravan and more a literal Tent on Wheels that rides lightly, offers loads of payload, and quickly sets up into a ground tent with elevated bed.
Airstream launches a lighter, more affordable entry-level 22-footer
Camping Trailers
Slicked Airstream camping trailer goes full-on IKEA to hit lower price
Airstream trailers boast a lot of positives, but "cheap" and "lightweight" are not really among them. The new World Traveler trailer, however, is in fact a lighter, cheaper trailer that demonstrates Airstream's continued adaptation.
The new Tactical Skookum is a rugged, four-season squaredrop trailer built to handle rough Canadian terrain and weather
Camping Trailers
Woodless camper pod is a toasty tiny cabin at the 'edge of nowhere'
A tiny trailer with huge ambitions, the new Skookum from Alberta-based Tactical Overland is a family trailer specced for clans with surnames like "Amundsen" and "Hillary." It collapses for travel but expands into a two-story 4-sleeper base camp.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!