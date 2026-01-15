Honda's new lightweight travel trailer can be towed by a compact SUV

When you think of trailer companies, Honda probably isn't the first name that comes to mind. Nonetheless, the automaker has just revealed its prototype Base Station travel trailer, which can be towed by a compact SUV as small as a Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

Announced this Wednesday (Jan. 14), the Base Station is a pop-up trailer that was conceived in California and Ohio by Honda's US R&D team – they're the same folks who previously brought us the Motocompacto "bike in a briefcase" e-scooter.

Despite being small enough to fit in a residential garage or standard parking space, the Base Station is able to sleep a family of four in a futon-style couch that folds out into a queen-size bed, along with an optional bunk bed for the kids. When fully popped up, the trailer offers 7 feet (2.1 m) of standing space.

All popped up and ready for business Honda

There are five large side windows that can be removed and replaced with optional accessories such as an air conditioner, external shower, and an external kitchen equipped with running water and an induction cooktop. The window openings are also surrounded by ambient light rings with programmable brightness and color, for illuminating the campsite at night.

Along with the windows, there's additionally a top-hinged tailgate that allows free flow between the campsite and the trailer.

The Base Station's electronics are powered by an onboard lithium battery, inverter, and integrated solar panels, which are managed via either an app or an interior display. That said, the trailer can also be connected to an external power source such as a campsite hookup or a portable generator.

Along with the CR-V and RAV4, the Base Station can also be towed by electric vehicles like the Honda Prologue and upcoming Honda 0-Series SUV (pictured) Honda

There's currently no word on when the Base Station might enter production, but prospective buyers are invited to sign up for updates to stay informed. Honda says that it should be "competitively priced in the lightweight travel trailer segment."

Source: Honda

