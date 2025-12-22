All-season nano teardrop camper loads up options like a full-size RV

After several busy years of ebike and bicycle camper debuts, the segment really seemed to slow down in 2025. In fact, we only saw one new bicycle camper debut this year, in the form of the truly one-of-a-kind Spacecamper e-cargo-integrated nano-motorhome. Before the year officially twilights, though, one more bike camper has emerged and grabbed our attention. And it's the one that bears the closest resemblance to a full-on automobile teardrop. The Bike Camper from France's Nirvana Van can be left a basic empty shell or optioned up with kitchen equipment, solar-charged battery, windows and awning.

The Nirvana Bike Camper mirrors the vintage teardrop a little more closely than the competition, wearing a very smooth arched roofline, without the stray sharp line or angles that feature on other bicycle-towed campers. It boasts a body shell crafted from either cellular polypropylene or fiberglass, depending upon model selected.

Nirvana Van plays closely to the classic vehicle teardrop in creating its new Bike Camper Nirvana Van

The fiberglass model is the lighter of the two, weighing in at 119 lb (54 g) with help from an aluminum chassis. It also features an insulation package made from 20-mm extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam.

The 67-kg (148-lb) "Classic" polypropylene model, meanwhile, rides atop a burly steel chassis and features a 10-mm Armaflex foam insulation package.

Nirvana Bike Camper Classic with cellular polypropylene body and steel chassis Nirvana Van

Nirvana says both teardrops are up to the task of cold-weather camping so long as you prepare accordingly with winter-rated sleeping bags, warm, layered clothing, etc. Each one measures 6.8 feet long by 3.1 feet wide (208 x 95 cm) and houses an available single mattress measuring 79 x 29 in (200 x 73 cm).

Comparing the Nirvana's weight to similar fixed-body solo bike camping trailers we've looked at over the years, the lighter fiberglass model falls toward the middle of a weight range that typically runs between 100 and 150 lb (45 and 68 kg). The heavier polypropylene version is pushing near the top. Either way, we wouldn't want to tug it (or any 100-lb+ trailer) on a long 10-speed expedition over high-mountain passes. It does, however, seem well-suited to electric bikes and/or flat, low-elevation terrain.

The insulated interior sleeps the cyclist and includes a storage shelf and soft-touch felt paneling Nirvana Van

What really caught our eye about Nirvana's tiny two-wheel tugger was an options list that read something like it was written for a regular car teardrop. In addition to selecting from nine different colors, buyers can add between 250 and 850 Wh of battery power, roof-mounted 105- or 190-W rooftop solar panel setups, the mattress, porthole and/or opening windows, a camp kitchen package with portable stove, dishes and cutlery, and an awning.

Looking at that selection, we're actually a little surprised Nirvana didn't round it out with a portable toilet system, even if just something simple and ultra-lightweight like a WAG bag. That's easy enough to purchase and pack on your own, we guess.

Using simple quick-release pins, the door quickly removes and sets up on the sidewall as a table Nirvana Van

Beyond options, Nirvana also gives its lil' teardrop a nice standard equipment set. It adds a parking brake, Weber coupler for hitch-up, vent system, stabilizer legs, interior storage shelf and soft-touch felt cabin lining. Our favorite feature is easily the double set of quick-release hinges that allows the entry door to quickly remove and set up as a sidewall-secured outdoor table for cooking and storage.

Green Bike Camper prototype next to Nirvana Van's full-size teardrop trailer Nirvana Van

Perhaps it's no surprise that the Nirvana bike camper specs comparably to a motor vehicle teardrop since Nirvana Van got its start with automobile-sized teardrops. Its full-size car teardrop features a very classic shape, alu-skinned construction, and cabin/tailgate galley layout.

The Nirvana Bike Camper Classic (polypropylene/steel) starts at €3,500 (approx. US$,4115), while the Premium (fiberglass/aluminum) starts at €3,900 ($3,410). The company is located in the town of Aubagne in the Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolitan area of Southern France.

Source: Nirvana Van