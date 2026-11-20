Known best for camper vans and small motorhomes, Pleasure-Way has been a North American RV market staple for 40 years. But until this year, it's never tried its hand at a camping trailer. That changes in a major way with the Everbound Luxury Travel Trailer, which might just be one of the nicest 20-foot+ travel trailers to debut this year. Clearly, the company's experience in the motorized end of the market translates nicely into towables.

Pleasure-Way creates a classic dual-axle travel trailer silhouette that stands out from the pack thanks to just the right amount of curve up front. The large window bear-hugging the arched fiberglass further enhances things and makes you want to step inside to enjoy the panorama from the comfort of cushion.

The retro two-tone color schemes add some serious flair Pleasure-Way

With that little bit of flair up front (accentuated by available two-tone paint options), Pleasure-Way is free to straighten the alu-framed bonded fiberglass out down the remainder of the cabin, using a simple, boxy design to maximize interior living space. The rows of windows along the sidewalls ensure the curvaceous front pane isn't alone in creating sweeping views of the trailer's surrounds.

The all-new Pleasure-Way Everbound travel trailer Pleasure-Way

While the Everbound's exterior is a step or two up from the typical white trailer box, it's the interior that really shines and shows off Pleasure-Way's decades of experience in motorhome design. Optimized around two people but able to sleep four comfortably, the trailer features a rear master bed/front dinette layout.

The bedroom is centered around a raised pair of 75 x 30-in (191 x 76-cm) twin beds, each flanked by a wide-view window. Those beds can then be combined into a 75 x 80-in (191 x 203-cm) king. A command touchscreen mounted on the wall between the two twin beds provides convenient control of onboard amenities from the comfort of bed. Overhead side cabinets, a 24-in TV on the front wall and individual reading lights complete the cozy space.

The twin rear beds join into a spacious king Pleasure-Way

As for the front dinette, Pleasure-Way offers three different options. The first is a single-bench "entertainment lounge" anchored by a two-seat bench facing the far sidewall. This version includes a 43-in LED TV hanging above an electric fireplace. Users sit behind the removable dining table and enjoy watching TV while eating or can swap the table out for a footrest to create an L-shaped chaise lounge.

The dinette can also be specced in a vis-a-vis two-bench layout or in a wraparound-sofa design. Pleasure-Way doesn't mention convertible bed kit options on the wraparound sofa or entertainment lounge setups but confirms the classic vis-a-vis dinette can convert over into a double bed to boost total sleeping capacity to four. The fireplace and 43-in TV are exclusive to the entertainment lounge floor plan.

The entertainment lounge floor plan includes a 43-in TV over a fireplace, along with a two-seat bench and removable footrest Pleasure-Way

Moving back, the sidewall opposite the entry door houses a 156-L fridge, convenient to both the dinette and galley across the way. Next to the fridge, the dry bathroom includes a closed corner shower with handheld sprayer, a vanity with Corian countertop and sink, and a foot-flush ceramic bowl toilet. There's also a window with privacy shade and two cabinets.

The Everbound has a homey dry bathroom Pleasure-Way

Across the aisle, the kitchen block comes topped in Corian and freed of clutter by a portable induction cooker that stows away when not in use. It also includes a large rectangular sink with tall pull-out Moen faucet and cover, an under-counter microwave, and plenty of storage overhead and down low.

The Everbound isn't exactly a rugged off-grid machine, but it does come wired with plenty of power via a 460-Ah lithium-ion battery with internal heating system, Xantrex 3,000-W inverter, 500-W solar charging package and 100-A charger. It also includes a 30-A shore power hookup, 11,500-BTU Truma VarioHeat furnace, Truma instant water heater and 13,500-BTU Truma air conditioner. A 95-L tank carries fresh water and an outdoor quick-connect LP hookup makes for easy grill connection.

The kitchen includes a sink with tall arched faucet and counter-matching lid Pleasure-Way

The 21.5-foot (6.5-m) Everbound tips the scales at 5,800 lb (2,631 kg), leaving 1,900 lb (862 kg) of payload left over for carrying luggage, gear and cargo. The trailer debuted at this year's Hershey RV Show in September and is available now for an MSRP starting at US$90,870.

Source: Pleasure-Way