Back in 2024, we took a look at the Finnish-designed Karoo Adventurre Camper, a sleek, ultramodern caravan that stuffed in an impressively spacious floor plan atop a teardrop-size footprint. At the time, the camper was still just pretty renderings and rough prototypes, but we recently had the chance to get a look at the fully revised near-production trailer ahead of a forthcoming launch. The elongated trailer still features a cozy design that serves as a highly functional personal space with a home theater lounge that drops down into a bunk bedroom, a slide-out kitchen and a bathroom.

We missed Karoo's big debut at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon in 2025, where it highlighted a revised design that had been fully updated from the one we covered a year prior. Judging from the photos we've seen of its exhibit there, that debut included an exterior mockup with a separately displayed interior space, so not quite the complete caravan in all its glory.

Karoo followed up earlier this year by melding those two segments together into full-functioning prototype for the first time. So we were excited to stop by for the brand's second-ever Düsseldorf appearance to see the complete trailer.

Karoo has massaged the shape and front-end design for better aerodynamics CC Weiss/New Atlas

Much like Beauer and Bimobil (and many other Düsseldorf exhibitor booths, if we're honest), Karoo's display drew us in from afar – in this case, with sleek bodywork, sleeker automotive-style lighting, and large, raised hatch wings. The Karoo Adventure Camper has grown since we last saw it but still comes across as a slim, compact design that's not a square inch larger than it needs to be.

To put numbers to it, Karoo has stretched the body out by close to a foot, and the trailer now measures in 17.4 feet (5.3 m) long. At the same time, it's raised the roof to a total height of 7.6 feet (2.3 m), a modest increase of around 4 inches (10 cm). These lightly altered dimensions are noticeable if you compare pictures of the original design with those of the new one, but the updated trailer still shares much the same styling, including the long pentagonal window and slim wraparound front and rear lighting signatures.

Karoo has increased the size of its trailer a bit since its original prototype, but it remains a compact design to sleep two to four people Karoo

As eye-catching as it is outside, Karoo's design really invites you to step inside the huge hatch that makes up most of the right sidewall – or through the standard left-side entry door, or the full-wall rear hatch ... no shortage of ways to get in there or invite the breeze to follow. Whatever passage you choose, Karoo has developed a lounge layout that renderings don't do justice.

Yeah, too many people here, but we grabbed this one to show the trailer with both hatches wide open (we were also running out of time toward the end of the show and didn't think we'd make it back for a clearer photo) CC Weiss/New Atlas

The space is like an all-out living-room-on-wheels that can be specced out into a home theater. It features two large cushioned reclining seats and a pair of cushioned footstools that can be used with one or both seats. The seats are affixed at the rear of the cabin, leaving heaps of open volume up front.

Some campers will be happy to sit and enjoy the view out the huge side hatch and large window opposite it, but those looking to unwind with a homier experience can equip the trailer with a projection system. The system features a pull-down screen mounted to the ceiling just beyond the front cabinet console, allowing two campers to kick back and enjoy a show or movie from their living room-like recliners. A Bluetooth speaker is also available – not quite a 7.1 surround sound system but probably more practical for carrying on the road during an extended camping trip.

Karoo hasn't listed a price for the projection system but has highlighted it in its videos and exhibition models, turning caravan into rolling home theater CC Weiss/New Atlas

The adjustable dining table serves meals in the lounge and swivels outside to work as a counter and side shelf while cooking. The compact slide-out kitchen comes with a sink and gas stove, and Karoo also offers an optional induction cooktop. The refrigerator remains inside in the lower right corner below the kitchen slide.

At night, the two recliners drop down to create a double bed. An optional kids bunk bed stores away near the ceiling during the day, then drops down at night to sleep two children, making the caravan a family-friendly option. We didn't see the upper bunk on show at the Caravan Salon, leaving the view to the sky (er, rafters) crystal clear through the large skylight.

Karoo Adventure Camper set up for nighttime Karoo

Karoo completes its simple, airy interior with a bathroom in the front, just past the entry door on the left side of travel. It's a compact wet bathroom setup with a cassette toilet and shower.

The Adventure Camper also doubles as an open toy hauler, as the bed folds backward against the rear wall to free up the cabin. Campers can get mounts for carrying bicycles or use the space to carry other types of gear like surfboards, skis or just general camping equipment.

Karoo shows how you can fold the bed back against the rear wall to carry large gear like bicycles Karoo

Karoo ties together the sleek, modern space with a smart home-like control touchscreen that for some reason is built into the left-side entry door (seems like it's at more of a risk getting damaged there, especially with the door open). The system lets you control things like lighting and climate while monitoring battery power and other metrics.

The Karoo trailer comes powered by a 2.5-kWh Victron LFP battery, which buyers can upgrade to 5 kWh, something they'll want to do if opting for the induction cooktop or air conditioning. It includes a cabin heater or optional furnace/water heater combo and 20-L fresh water tank. Buyers can upgrade to a 40-L water tank and add the optional A/C. Gross vehicle weight rating is set at 2,975 lb (1,350 kg).

On the road with the Karoo adventure camping trailer Karoo

Karoo has fallen slightly behind its original 2026 launch plan, but just ahead of Dusseldorf, it announced plans to confirm existing preorders at the show and begin initial deliveries in early 2027. The trailer is still available for preorder at a base price of 38,704. Beyond the options previously mentioned, buyers can add solar charging, an outdoor awning, mosquito nets for the hatches, and a rear-view camera.

Source: Karoo

