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Camping Trailers

30-sec camping trailer is the lightest and tiniest of towable A-frames

By C.C. Weiss
October 01, 2026
30-sec camping trailer is the lightest and tiniest of towable A-frames
Aliner is preparing to launch something even smaller and lighter than the 1,190-lb Scout Lite pictured, which currently serves as its smallest folding A-frame trailer model
Aliner is preparing to launch something even smaller and lighter than the 1,190-lb Scout Lite pictured, which currently serves as its smallest folding A-frame trailer model
View 8 Images
Aliner is preparing to launch something even smaller and lighter than the 1,190-lb Scout Lite pictured, which currently serves as its smallest folding A-frame trailer model
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Aliner is preparing to launch something even smaller and lighter than the 1,190-lb Scout Lite pictured, which currently serves as its smallest folding A-frame trailer model
Aliner is still getting used to photographing the tall, skinny Alite without making it look like a tower out of a Tim Burton movie
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Aliner is still getting used to photographing the tall, skinny Alite without making it look like a tower out of a Tim Burton movie
Like other Aliner A-frames, the new Alite packs into a flat box for easy towing and garage-friendly storage
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Like other Aliner A-frames, the new Alite packs into a flat box for easy towing and garage-friendly storage
In contrast to the curvy base of the Scout Lite and other existing Aliner A-frames, the Alite has a square base below the steep roof panels
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In contrast to the curvy base of the Scout Lite and other existing Aliner A-frames, the Alite has a square base below the steep roof panels
Usually we skip the smiley exec team photos, but this one highlights just how compact the Alite is
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Usually we skip the smiley exec team photos, but this one highlights just how compact the Alite is
The Alite includes a lockable door, front storage box, and a simple interior that works as both bed and sitting lounge
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The Alite includes a lockable door, front storage box, and a simple interior that works as both bed and sitting lounge
Remove a couple bed cushions, and the Alite interior becomes a cushioned seating group with L-shaped sofa and small bench. The aisle in between can be used to store luggage and other road trip essentials
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Remove a couple bed cushions, and the Alite interior becomes a cushioned seating group with L-shaped sofa and small bench. The aisle in between can be used to store luggage and other road trip essentials
At night, the Alite sleeps two people on its convertible bed
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At night, the Alite sleeps two people on its convertible bed
View gallery - 8 images

Just a few weeks ago, we checked out a compact A-frame that looked like it might be about the simplest on wheels. The trailerable tiny home was little more than peak-to-ground roofing, a single rustic room, a door and a big triangular picture window. But now, we have a newly debuted towable A-frame that's even smaller, lighter and simpler. The all-new 2027 Alite brings back a renowned nameplate in the lineup of American tiny trailer builder Aliner. It weighs less than 700 lb (318 kg), sets up in 30 seconds and offers a hard-walled micro-hut in which two campers can escape it all.

A year after introducing the unmistakable Switchback folding A-frame truck camper, the lightest full-floored pickup camper we expect to see anytime soon, Aliner is introducing its lightest trailer. Actually, it's reintroducing the Alite, a trailer it produced for roughly two decades before discontinuing it in the 2010s. Despite having several similar tiny caravans and folding A-frames in its lineup, the Pennsylvania manufacturer says it continued fielding ardent requests for the Alite's return long after its cancellation. Now, it answers.

In contrast to the curvy base of the Scout Lite and other existing Aliner A-frames, the Alite has a square base below the steep roof panels
In contrast to the curvy base of the Scout Lite and other existing Aliner A-frames, the Alite has a square base below the steep roof panels

During its original heyday, the Alite series dipped to weights below 400 lb (181 kg) and was even popular for motorcycle camping. The 2027 revival isn't quite as lightweight as that version, but it does match some other original Alites in hitting a sub-700-lb weight. More specifically, the 11-foot-long (3.4-m) 2027 Alite lists in at 672 lb (305 kg).

So if Aliner's Scout camper is "your upgrade from tent camping," as we've seen it advertised, we suppose the new Alite is a half step up from tent camping? Or maybe we'll call it a full upgrade from ultralight bivy camping.

At night, the Alite sleeps two people on its convertible bed
At night, the Alite sleeps two people on its convertible bed

Truth be told, though, the Alite looks to offer a pretty cozy little space for a trailer that tiny and lightweight. Most trailers in this weight class include a topper tent for accommodations or a fixed bed inside a teardrop shell. But the Alite actually offers a hard-wall interior with standing room. The trailer leverages Aliner's 30-second setup to quickly emerge from a towable box to a steep-roofed A-frame measuring a total of 8.2 feet (2.5 m) tall when pitched for an interior standing height of 6.7 feet (2 m) to the peak.

The Alite also includes more than a full-time double bed inside, its cushions repositioning to create a sofa lounge with one L-shaped sofa and a small solo bench seat separated by an L-shaped aisle. At night, the bed measures in a few square inches shy of a queen at 58 x 76-in (147 x 193-cm), comfortably sleeping two people or a solo adventurer hellbent on escaping everything and everyone.

Remove a couple bed cushions, and the Alite interior becomes a cushioned seating group with L-shaped sofa and small bench. The aisle in between can be used to store luggage and other road trip essentials
Remove a couple bed cushions, and the Alite interior becomes a cushioned seating group with L-shaped sofa and small bench. The aisle in between can be used to store luggage and other road trip essentials

Beyond that, the new Alite includes little more than under-bed storage cabinetry, a 76-L nose box, a lockable split door and a spare tire. It doesn't have its own battery but does come with a shore power hookup and interior 12- and 110-V power outlets.

So the Alite is essentially a rolling aluminum wilderness hut, perfect for getting a peaceful night of sleep inside four walls. It's not a complete camper with kitchen, water, toilet, etc., but it does offer over 400 lb (181 kg) of payload that can be used to carry camping equipment, water canisters and other critical provisions.

Like other Aliner A-frames, the new Alite packs into a flat box for easy towing and garage-friendly storage
Like other Aliner A-frames, the new Alite packs into a flat box for easy towing and garage-friendly storage

Aliner introduced the all-aluminum, zero-wood Alite at the Hershey RV Show earlier this month and plans to roll it out to its nationwide dealership network in the coming months. The company tells us it will wear a US$14,500 MSRP. So far, it doesn't look like there will be too many add-on options, making it a very simplistic, entry level camper aimed at first-time RVers, weekend warriors, solo road-trippers, and couples looking to keep travel light, affordable and simple.

Source: Aliner

View gallery - 8 images

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Camping TrailersCaravanA-frametrailersTrailerLightweightRVCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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