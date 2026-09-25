© 2026 New Atlas
Camping Trailers

Crafty cargo trailer collapses accordion-style to save garage space

By Ben Coxworth
September 25, 2026
Crafty cargo trailer collapses accordion-style to save garage space
The Faltos trailer is just 85 cm long (33.46 in) when folded up
The Faltos trailer is just 85 cm long (33.46 in) when folded up
View 3 Images
The Faltos' components securely lock in place once extended
1/3
The Faltos' components securely lock in place once extended
The Faltos in its folded-up and ready-to-roll configurations
2/3
The Faltos in its folded-up and ready-to-roll configurations
The Faltos trailer is just 85 cm long (33.46 in) when folded up
3/3
The Faltos trailer is just 85 cm long (33.46 in) when folded up
View gallery - 3 images

There's no denying that cargo trailers are great for transporting your stuff, but they do occupy a lot of garage space. The Faltos trailer offers a solution to that problem, as you can just fold the thing up like an accordion between uses.

Developed since 2015 by a German startup of the same name, the Faltos features both a folding galvanized steel frame and a folding cargo bed, the latter made of 18-mm plywood panels connected via aluminum hinges/braces.

The Faltos in its folded-up and ready-to-roll configurations
The Faltos in its folded-up and ready-to-roll configurations

In its fully-folded state, the trailer measures 85 cm (33.46 in) long by 185 cm (72.83 in) wide by 110 cm (43.31 in) high. Within a claimed 60 seconds, however, it can be pulled out into its operational configuration of 371 cm (146.06 in) long by 173 cm (68.11 in) wide by 85 cm (33.46 in) high. It then has a usable cargo space measuring 242 by 124 by 30 cm (95.28 by 48.82 by 11.81 in).

Tutorial: So machst du deinen FALTOS startklar

The Faltos offers a maximum payload of 550 kg (1,121.5 lb), although buyers can opt for a trailer-lightweighting package that will decrease its payload figure but increase the speed at which it can be towed … all the way up to 100 km/h (62 mph).

Should you be interested in getting a Faltos of your own, pricing starts at €2,799 (about US$3,209), with optional extras including side wall extensions, a cargo net, tarpaulins, and support feet.

The Faltos' components securely lock in place once extended
The Faltos' components securely lock in place once extended

Unfortunately the Faltos is currently only available in Europe. If you're in Canada or the US and are interested in getting a different type of folding trailer, though, you might want to check out the Adapt-X.

Source: Faltos

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Camping TrailerstrailersFolding
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The white-and-black Aboard T4 trailer definitely stands out more than the all-black version
Camping Trailers
Panoramic motorized PHEV camping trailer axes smart RV pricing
The new Aboard T4 smart trailer looks to squeeze all the motorized convenience and glamping comfort for which the high-tech RV vanguard has become known into a much smaller than average base price. Whether it's successful remains to be seen.
The Outranger measures just 13.5 feet long, making it a boxy but tiny camping trailer
Camping Trailers
Stylish camper cube fuses two iconic tiny trailer types into new form
Seamlessly bringing together the worlds of teardrop trailers and egg campers, the Outranger trailer arrives as a compelling alternative that feels both vintage and brand new. It relies on a molded composite construction shaped into a squarer form.
SylvanSport fills some of the gap space in its lineup with the new Vire camping trailer
Camping Trailers
Cubic camper trailer gets vertical to maximize post-adventure living
For years, SylvanSport specialized in skeletal tent trailers. Then it leaped straight to launching one of the boldest, boxiest campers of its class. Now it's circling back to fill in some of the space in between with the new Vire adventure trailer.
Lining the rooftop tent up squarely with the roof rails
Camping Trailers
Wheel-free camping pod cubes & stacks into double-decker micro RV
The wheel-less Freedom Camper pod has proven an interesting recent development at the entry-level end of the RV market. Now Freedom is preparing to go all-out family camping. Its latest design sees a rooftop tent climb aboard a forthcoming cubic pod.
The E-Leaf has off-road wheels and diamond plate protection to facilitate better off-roading
Camping Trailers
Fused thermoplastic camper off-grids with zero wood & zero emissions
LIV RV skips common composites like fiberglass to build trailers out of welded thermoplastic. Its latest "Lightweight Innovative Vehicle" complements the wood-free unibody construction with an electric off-grid features package.
Launched earlier this year, the Airstream World Traveler 22RB now welcomes a smaller, lighter, cheaper sibling
Camping Trailers
Sleek, new Airstream alu-pod camper rolls out as its cheapest RV
Earlier in 2026, Airstream debuted a trailer it called the lightest, most aerodynamic in its class, the 22-ft World Traveler. Now it's back with an even lighter variant: a 17-footer with the same style of streamlined exterior and pared-back design
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!