Crafty cargo trailer collapses accordion-style to save garage space

There's no denying that cargo trailers are great for transporting your stuff, but they do occupy a lot of garage space. The Faltos trailer offers a solution to that problem, as you can just fold the thing up like an accordion between uses.

Developed since 2015 by a German startup of the same name, the Faltos features both a folding galvanized steel frame and a folding cargo bed, the latter made of 18-mm plywood panels connected via aluminum hinges/braces.

The Faltos in its folded-up and ready-to-roll configurations Faltos

In its fully-folded state, the trailer measures 85 cm (33.46 in) long by 185 cm (72.83 in) wide by 110 cm (43.31 in) high. Within a claimed 60 seconds, however, it can be pulled out into its operational configuration of 371 cm (146.06 in) long by 173 cm (68.11 in) wide by 85 cm (33.46 in) high. It then has a usable cargo space measuring 242 by 124 by 30 cm (95.28 by 48.82 by 11.81 in).

Tutorial: So machst du deinen FALTOS startklar

The Faltos offers a maximum payload of 550 kg (1,121.5 lb), although buyers can opt for a trailer-lightweighting package that will decrease its payload figure but increase the speed at which it can be towed … all the way up to 100 km/h (62 mph).

Should you be interested in getting a Faltos of your own, pricing starts at €2,799 (about US$3,209), with optional extras including side wall extensions, a cargo net, tarpaulins, and support feet.

The Faltos' components securely lock in place once extended Faltos

Unfortunately the Faltos is currently only available in Europe. If you're in Canada or the US and are interested in getting a different type of folding trailer, though, you might want to check out the Adapt-X.

Source: Faltos

