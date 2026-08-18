Cubed teardrop pod camper reshapes future of off-road tiny trailering

Seamlessly bringing together the worlds of teardrop-size off-road trailers and molded egg campers, Oregon's Motsmann Engineering presents an equally compelling alternative that feels both vintage and brand new. It's the all-new Outranger camping trailer, and it relies on a molded composite construction shaped into a squarer form. It comes fully armed for off-roading, ready to camp in the most serene, scenic dispersed campsites you have the balls to chase down in your pickup, 4x4 or crossover.

Measuring in at 13.5 feet (4.1 m) long from hitch to rear bumper, the Outranger is a highly compact two-person camper that is sized similarly to a classic teardrop or off-road squaredrop. But it features a distinctive look thanks to its molded fiberglass shell. In contrast to the bonded upper/lower dual-shell constructions we've looked at in larger molded fiberglass campers, the Outranger features a body assembled together from six molded composite structural panels finished in the gelcoat color of the buyer's choosing.

Motsmann assembles six molded panels into the Outranger body, which it plants atop a steel frame Motsmann

A wood-free design throughout, the Outranger complements that body with a protective polyurethane-coated fiberglass kitchen, HDPE kitchen counter and polymer interior partitions and structural reinforcements. The lower body is protected with a Raptor polyurethane coating. The idea is that there's no wood to rot, warp or degrade.

"Outranger began with a simple idea: to create a camper trailer for both paved roads and more demanding terrain – and engineer it with the same level of care expected from a modern vehicle," Motsmann explained in introducing the trailer this week. "That approach shaped every part of the design: Materials, components and construction methods were selected to withstand vibration, moisture, temperature changes and years of outdoor exposure."

To help the Outranger manage that more "demanding terrain" and "years of outdoor exposure," Motsmann plants the composite body atop a bolted chassis of 3-mm steel, fully galvanized to protect from corrosion. While many may be more accustomed to welded trailer chassis designs, Motsmann explains that the bolted construction simplifies repair and creates a more modular ecosystem in which individual parts and segments of the frame can be replaced or upgraded.

Motsmann builds the Outranger atop a galvanized steel chassis Motsmann

Motsmann preps the chassis for a Timbren 2000 HD independent suspension with reinforced mounting subframes, bolting the other end of those axle-less arms to 15-in wheels shod in 30-in Falken Wildpeak tires. The trailer weighs in at 1,450 lb (658 kg) dry before adding on options and filling up water tanks and storage compartments.

Motsmann keeps the base Outranger spec simple so that buyers can enjoy the lowest price and load or equip the Outranger with their own choice of camping gear. We used to prefer when trailer builders offered a more complete base package, but as prices of these once-affordable teardrop-size micro-campers continue to skyrocket, empty base editions have proven a welcome addition to the market. Why pay thousands up front for extra equipment if you've been built a collection of portable stoves, water canisters and other gear essentials while tent camping for years?

The mattress measures 82-in long and flares out from 50 inches at the foot to 57 inches at the head with help form slim side cushions Motsmann

Despite the sparse base spec, Motsmann ensures the trailer is ready for overnighting straight off the lot by making the memory foam mattress a standard feature. The sleeping surface measures 82 inches (208 cm) long and is widened via slim supplementary cushions to 57 inches (145 cm) at the head by the doors, tapering to 50 inches (127 cm) at the foot between the wheel wells. The 50-in cabin height creates loads of headroom for sitting up on the bed.

Motsmann also includes a 12-V electrical system in the standard package, taking care of one of the bigger headaches of trailer building. The system includes a 200-Ah Renogy LFP battery that powers the interior/exterior LED lighting and USB charging ports and a shore power connection. Buyers can increase battery capacity up to 600 Ah and add on a variety of optional accessories, including a 200-W solar charging system, 2,000-W inverter and two 120-V electrical panels, and a Victron DC-DC charger connected to the tow vehicle.

Better look at the full wraparound galley Motsmann

The tailgate galley below the tall vertical lift-gate comes empty, offering a full-width countertop and lower and upper storage cabinetry. A fold-down table on the trailer's right sidewall extends food prep and serving space around the corner.

A fully equipped galley package with sink basin and gravity faucet, inset Dometic gas dual-burner stove, 53-L fresh water tank with 30-L waste water tank, and Vitrifrigo drawer fridge tacks on just under US$2,450. A second 30-L drawer fridge ($494) can be added in a compartment behind the fold-down side table.

The Outranger also carries a 255-L aluminum cargo box on the tongue and a Raptor-coated mounting panel on the left side of travel built to carry accessories like recovery boards and Rotopax canisters. A roof rack with 200-lb (90-kg) dynamic load rating (650-lb/295-kg static capacity) and a 2-in rear hitch receiver are available optionally.

In addition to the gray and white Outranger trailers pictured, "sandstone" is another available color Motsmann

Motsmann introduced the Outranger on Monday and will open preordering on September 1. Prices start at $25,950 for the base version, and options are all available individually so buyers can precisely custom-spec their builds. Additional options not previously mentioned include a 7-foot Kammok fast-pitch freestanding awning, a Propex propane cabin heater and a Zero Breeze air conditioner.

Source: Motsmann Engineering