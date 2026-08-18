© 2026 New Atlas
Camping Trailers

Cubed teardrop pod camper reshapes future of off-road tiny trailering

By C.C. Weiss
August 17, 2026
Cubed teardrop pod camper reshapes future of off-road tiny trailering
Motsmann combines elements of classic molded fiberglass egg campers with tear/squaredrop trailers to create the unique little Outranger camper pod
Motsmann combines elements of classic molded fiberglass egg campers with tear/squaredrop trailers to create the unique little Outranger camper pod
View 18 Images
Taking the path less traveled with the Outranger micro-camper in tow
1/18
Taking the path less traveled with the Outranger micro-camper in tow
Motsmann builds the Outranger atop a galvanized steel chassis
2/18
Motsmann builds the Outranger atop a galvanized steel chassis
Motsmann assembles six molded panels into the Outranger body, which it plants atop a steel frame
3/18
Motsmann assembles six molded panels into the Outranger body, which it plants atop a steel frame
4/18
Motsmann combines elements of classic molded fiberglass egg campers with tear/squaredrop trailers to create the unique little Outranger camper pod
5/18
Motsmann combines elements of classic molded fiberglass egg campers with tear/squaredrop trailers to create the unique little Outranger camper pod
The Outranger measures just 13.5 feet long, making it a boxy but tiny camping trailer
6/18
The Outranger measures just 13.5 feet long, making it a boxy but tiny camping trailer
The fold-down side table is an extension of the galley and a handy shelf for storing things at camp
7/18
The fold-down side table is an extension of the galley and a handy shelf for storing things at camp
The fold-down table, cargo panel on the opposite sidewall and Outranger lower body are finished in a Raptor coating for hardwearing durability
8/18
The fold-down table, cargo panel on the opposite sidewall and Outranger lower body are finished in a Raptor coating for hardwearing durability
The main Outranger body wears a gelcoat finish to hold up to elements
9/18
The main Outranger body wears a gelcoat finish to hold up to elements
The available water system includes a high-mounted fresh tank, gravity fed tap over the sink basin, and low-mounted gray water tank
10/18
The available water system includes a high-mounted fresh tank, gravity fed tap over the sink basin, and low-mounted gray water tank
The galley on the standard Outranger comes empty, but Motsmann also installs an optional dual-burner stove, drawer fridge and sink system
11/18
The galley on the standard Outranger comes empty, but Motsmann also installs an optional dual-burner stove, drawer fridge and sink system
The Outranger has two large side doors with opening windows
12/18
The Outranger has two large side doors with opening windows
The mattress measures 82-in long and flares out from 50 inches at the foot to 57 inches at the head with help form slim side cushions
13/18
The mattress measures 82-in long and flares out from 50 inches at the foot to 57 inches at the head with help form slim side cushions
The ZeroBreeze air conditioner is an optional addition for those who camp hot
14/18
The ZeroBreeze air conditioner is an optional addition for those who camp hot
The Outranger serves as a cozy base when dispersed camping
15/18
The Outranger serves as a cozy base when dispersed camping
Better look at the full wraparound galley
16/18
Better look at the full wraparound galley
In addition to the gray and white Outranger trailers pictured, "sandstone" is another available color
17/18
In addition to the gray and white Outranger trailers pictured, "sandstone" is another available color
"Military green" is one of four standard colors; Motsmann also offers custom colors as an option with extra charge
18/18
"Military green" is one of four standard colors; Motsmann also offers custom colors as an option with extra charge
View gallery - 18 images

Seamlessly bringing together the worlds of teardrop-size off-road trailers and molded egg campers, Oregon's Motsmann Engineering presents an equally compelling alternative that feels both vintage and brand new. It's the all-new Outranger camping trailer, and it relies on a molded composite construction shaped into a squarer form. It comes fully armed for off-roading, ready to camp in the most serene, scenic dispersed campsites you have the balls to chase down in your pickup, 4x4 or crossover.

Measuring in at 13.5 feet (4.1 m) long from hitch to rear bumper, the Outranger is a highly compact two-person camper that is sized similarly to a classic teardrop or off-road squaredrop. But it features a distinctive look thanks to its molded fiberglass shell. In contrast to the bonded upper/lower dual-shell constructions we've looked at in larger molded fiberglass campers, the Outranger features a body assembled together from six molded composite structural panels finished in the gelcoat color of the buyer's choosing.

Motsmann assembles six molded panels into the Outranger body, which it plants atop a steel frame
Motsmann assembles six molded panels into the Outranger body, which it plants atop a steel frame

A wood-free design throughout, the Outranger complements that body with a protective polyurethane-coated fiberglass kitchen, HDPE kitchen counter and polymer interior partitions and structural reinforcements. The lower body is protected with a Raptor polyurethane coating. The idea is that there's no wood to rot, warp or degrade.

"Outranger began with a simple idea: to create a camper trailer for both paved roads and more demanding terrain – and engineer it with the same level of care expected from a modern vehicle," Motsmann explained in introducing the trailer this week. "That approach shaped every part of the design: Materials, components and construction methods were selected to withstand vibration, moisture, temperature changes and years of outdoor exposure."

To help the Outranger manage that more "demanding terrain" and "years of outdoor exposure," Motsmann plants the composite body atop a bolted chassis of 3-mm steel, fully galvanized to protect from corrosion. While many may be more accustomed to welded trailer chassis designs, Motsmann explains that the bolted construction simplifies repair and creates a more modular ecosystem in which individual parts and segments of the frame can be replaced or upgraded.

Motsmann builds the Outranger atop a galvanized steel chassis
Motsmann builds the Outranger atop a galvanized steel chassis

Motsmann preps the chassis for a Timbren 2000 HD independent suspension with reinforced mounting subframes, bolting the other end of those axle-less arms to 15-in wheels shod in 30-in Falken Wildpeak tires. The trailer weighs in at 1,450 lb (658 kg) dry before adding on options and filling up water tanks and storage compartments.

Motsmann keeps the base Outranger spec simple so that buyers can enjoy the lowest price and load or equip the Outranger with their own choice of camping gear. We used to prefer when trailer builders offered a more complete base package, but as prices of these once-affordable teardrop-size micro-campers continue to skyrocket, empty base editions have proven a welcome addition to the market. Why pay thousands up front for extra equipment if you've been built a collection of portable stoves, water canisters and other gear essentials while tent camping for years?

The mattress measures 82-in long and flares out from 50 inches at the foot to 57 inches at the head with help form slim side cushions
The mattress measures 82-in long and flares out from 50 inches at the foot to 57 inches at the head with help form slim side cushions

Despite the sparse base spec, Motsmann ensures the trailer is ready for overnighting straight off the lot by making the memory foam mattress a standard feature. The sleeping surface measures 82 inches (208 cm) long and is widened via slim supplementary cushions to 57 inches (145 cm) at the head by the doors, tapering to 50 inches (127 cm) at the foot between the wheel wells. The 50-in cabin height creates loads of headroom for sitting up on the bed.

Motsmann also includes a 12-V electrical system in the standard package, taking care of one of the bigger headaches of trailer building. The system includes a 200-Ah Renogy LFP battery that powers the interior/exterior LED lighting and USB charging ports and a shore power connection. Buyers can increase battery capacity up to 600 Ah and add on a variety of optional accessories, including a 200-W solar charging system, 2,000-W inverter and two 120-V electrical panels, and a Victron DC-DC charger connected to the tow vehicle.

Better look at the full wraparound galley
Better look at the full wraparound galley

The tailgate galley below the tall vertical lift-gate comes empty, offering a full-width countertop and lower and upper storage cabinetry. A fold-down table on the trailer's right sidewall extends food prep and serving space around the corner.

A fully equipped galley package with sink basin and gravity faucet, inset Dometic gas dual-burner stove, 53-L fresh water tank with 30-L waste water tank, and Vitrifrigo drawer fridge tacks on just under US$2,450. A second 30-L drawer fridge ($494) can be added in a compartment behind the fold-down side table.

The Outranger also carries a 255-L aluminum cargo box on the tongue and a Raptor-coated mounting panel on the left side of travel built to carry accessories like recovery boards and Rotopax canisters. A roof rack with 200-lb (90-kg) dynamic load rating (650-lb/295-kg static capacity) and a 2-in rear hitch receiver are available optionally.

In addition to the gray and white Outranger trailers pictured, "sandstone" is another available color
In addition to the gray and white Outranger trailers pictured, "sandstone" is another available color

Motsmann introduced the Outranger on Monday and will open preordering on September 1. Prices start at $25,950 for the base version, and options are all available individually so buyers can precisely custom-spec their builds. Additional options not previously mentioned include a 7-foot Kammok fast-pitch freestanding awning, a Propex propane cabin heater and a Zero Breeze air conditioner.

Source: Motsmann Engineering

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

Camping Trailersteardrop trailersCaravanRVTrailertrailersCampingOutdoors and CampingOff-road
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Encore launched the new ROG 12RK-FB with collapsible wet bath at the 2026 Overland Expo show in May
Camping Trailers
Slick pod camper solves micro-camping's biggest problem
Small camping trailers are great for a lot of reasons, but they usually fall very short on one highly critical spec: a bathroom. The latest Encore ROG trailer solves the bathroom issue in a rather bold way, and it's a much better small camper for it.
The original Addax Jeep Edition pictured has given way to the more polished, organized Basecamp 3.0
Camping Trailers
Jeep tiny camper might just be tougher than the Wrangler itself
Addax unleashed its Jeep-badged micro-camping trailer at SEMA 2022. The rugged tiny trailer has run through a full V3 update to pack in more adventure readiness than ever. It's an electrified steel core ready to explode into a multi-sport base camp.
Airstream launches a lighter, more affordable entry-level 22-footer
Camping Trailers
Slicked Airstream camping trailer goes full-on IKEA to hit lower price
Airstream trailers boast a lot of positives, but "cheap" and "lightweight" are not really among them. The new World Traveler trailer, however, is in fact a lighter, cheaper trailer that demonstrates Airstream's continued adaptation.
The white-and-black Aboard T4 trailer definitely stands out more than the all-black version
Camping Trailers
Panoramic motorized PHEV camping trailer axes smart RV pricing
The new Aboard T4 smart trailer looks to squeeze all the motorized convenience and glamping comfort for which the high-tech RV vanguard has become known into a much smaller than average base price. Whether it's successful remains to be seen.
Hit a button on the remote, and the Mini House expands automatically to nearly three times its towing size
Camping Trailers
Expandable camper nearly triples living space with huge folding wings
Many campers love a compact trailer for towing but a space that lives like a small home at camp. The new Ortsan Mini House Caravan does both, towing small but blossoming open upon arrival to nearly triple its living space.
The Oliver Legacy Elite II pictured is about to get a ruggedized same-size sibling built for adventuring deeper into the wild
Camping Trailers
Gorgeously curvy fiberglass camper preps for 4-season off-grid RV life
Another fiberglass "egg" camper badge hits the ground rolling into the off-grid camping market. Following the first-ever off-road camper in Scamp's history, fellow composite trailer builder Oliver is launching an off-grid-ready caravan of its own.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!