Cut-price composite pod camper aims to be supreme DIY off-road trailer

Since its early days going by the name "Into the Wild," Colorado's Boreas Campers has been building some of the US market's most rugged composite squaredrop trailers, ranging from the family-size EOS-12 pop-up to its long-running XT. Unlike manufacturers that keep their gaze fixed upmarket, Boreas has long been just as committed to delivering more affordable wood-free trailers. In 2020, it introduced its entry-level AT for well under US$20,000, and now it's diving even further downmarket with the simple but robust Ultra-Base, a blank adventure canvas that starts under $15K.

That $15,000 might not sound all that cheap for a small camping trailer, especially if you recently read about Hiker's $5,000 Highway Lite. But there are two factors that separate the Ultra-Base from the Highway Light and other entry-level teardrop-size trailers. First, it features full composite construction, rather than the aluminum-skinned wood builds common in older and cheaper teardrop designs.

Boreas has been committed to composite construction since its inception in 2015, and its 1.8-in-thick (4.6-cm) XPS foam-core fiberglass sandwich panels are designed to be lighter, stronger and better insulating than other materials while eliminating the rotting and mold problems that can hamper wood. We've seen more and more builders shift to zero-wood composite construction for these reasons, but trailers built with composites tend to cost well more than traditional alu-skinned wood models. By keeping the layout and feature set as simple as possible, Boreas offers a composite-bodied trailer at a more affordable price point.

Boreas builds its rugged, off-road-ready frame with CNC-tut 4x2-in steel tubes and finishes it with a powder coating Boreas Campers

The second factor that sets the 16-foot (4.9-m) Ultra-Base apart from other entry-level trailers is its rugged off-road-ready spec. It's built atop the same 4x2-in steel-tube A-frame chassis as higher-tier Boreas trailers and features a 3,500-lb Cruisemaster CRS2 independent suspension brought over from Australia. Not only does that chassis stand up to the rigors of all-out off-road travel, it provides a beefy enough base to carry 400 lb (181 kg) worth of motorcycle and/or general cargo on its extended tongue. Boreas offers an optional motorcycle tray for the purpose.

Boreas finishes off the off-road-targeted build with BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires clung to 17-in Vision wheels, a Cruisemaster DO35 fully articulating off-road hitch, burly load-bearing fenders, and front and rear 2-in receivers, perfect for adding on a bike rack or similar carrier. The trailer delivers 20 inches (51 cm) of ground clearance.

Boreas leaves some extra space up front for hauling 400 lb worth of cargo Boreas Campers

That's a straight-up trail-ready off-road build that won't need any upgrading to get out there – WAY out there. It's much burlier than the lighter, more road-oriented construction of the Hiker Highway Lite and also out-specs the underpinnings of the $16,000 Bean Stock 2.0, another intriguing base-level all-terrain composite (teardrop) option.

With all that invested into the frame and body construction of the Ultra-Base, Boreas leaves everything else up to the buyer in order to hit its $14,990 base price point. The cabin is a simplified squaredrop space that eliminates the tailgate galley and rear wall and uses the lift-gate as an alternative entry and loading point, not so different from the $15K Vestibule Daytripper. That makes it easy to load and unload any camping gear, sports equipment or miscellaneous cargo.

Boreas completes the design with two lockable side doors with screened windows, so each camper has a dedicated entry and exit, and a MaxxAir ceiling fan that's installed but not wired up. The floor offers a nearly queen-size width of 57 inches (145 cm) and an oversized length of 106 inches (269 cm) thanks to the lack of a galley or interior cabinetry. Interior height checks in at 45 inches (114 cm). Boreas offers a mattress as a $350 option, or buyers can use their own.

The interior of the Ultra-Base is a wide-open space for buyers to build up or use as is Boreas Campers

It might seem a bit inelegant to pack dusty, dirt-caked gear on the bed or next to your folding mattress, but when you think of the Ultra-Base more as an alternative to a tent (in which your bedding is on the ground and likely to get dusty and dirty), it's not such a big deal. Plus, the open-tailgate design should make it easy to use the Ultra-Base as a small toy hauler as well as a camper.

Those who really want a tailgate kitchen, cabinets or other amenities can always build their own, as there's more than enough floor space. That's part of the idea – Boreas gives you a rock-solid 1,425-lb (646-kg) platform off the lot, ready to tow and camp anywhere, and you can use it as is or build and furnish it up into your ideal towable living space.

For those who want even more DIY leeway, Boreas sells the chassis and composite panels individually Boreas Campers

For those who want even more DIY control over their camping trailer, Boreas also sells its standalone chassis and composite panels separately for a more ground-up build.

We'd say that makes a trend. The Ultra-Base joins the aforementioned Hiker Highway Lite, Vestibule Daytripper and Bean Stock 2.0 as stripped-down, low-priced teardrop-size trailers that launched in 2024. It seems the industry has taken notice that what was once a simple, affordable camper option has been overbuilt and overpriced into much more expensive territory. It's good to see builders making an effort to reverse course and offer simpler, more affordable base models. Hopefully the trend continues in 2025.

Source: Boreas Campers

