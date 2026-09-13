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Tiny Houses

Towable A-frame is about as small and simple as a tiny house gets

By Adam Williams
September 13, 2026
Towable A-frame is about as small and simple as a tiny house gets
The Mini Brda Classic, by Mini Domy, is a pint-sized A-frame on wheels that has a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft)
The Mini Brda Classic, by Mini Domy, is a pint-sized A-frame on wheels that has a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft)
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The Mini Brda Classic, by Mini Domy, is a pint-sized A-frame on wheels that has a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft)
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The Mini Brda Classic, by Mini Domy, is a pint-sized A-frame on wheels that has a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft)
The Mini Brda Classic features traditional A-frame styling and is fronted by a large window
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The Mini Brda Classic features traditional A-frame styling and is fronted by a large window
The Mini Brda Classic is an extra-small take on Mini Domy's larger Brda A-frame home
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The Mini Brda Classic is an extra-small take on Mini Domy's larger Brda A-frame home
The Mini Brda Classic can be mounted on a double-axle trailer for towing, or installed permanently on foundations
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The Mini Brda Classic can be mounted on a double-axle trailer for towing, or installed permanently on foundations
The Mini Brda Classic is built from wood and clad in metal
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The Mini Brda Classic is built from wood and clad in metal
The Mini Brda Classic can optionally be configured for off-grid living with solar panels
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The Mini Brda Classic can optionally be configured for off-grid living with solar panels
The Mini Brda Classic's interior measures 14 sq m (150 sq ft) and consists of one small room
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The Mini Brda Classic's interior measures 14 sq m (150 sq ft) and consists of one small room
Though shown unfurnished, the Mini Brda Classic can be outfitted with a bed and kitchenette
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Though shown unfurnished, the Mini Brda Classic can be outfitted with a bed and kitchenette
The Mini Brda Classic includes a very small storage loft area that's more like a large shelf
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The Mini Brda Classic includes a very small storage loft area that's more like a large shelf
View gallery - 9 images

Personally, if I was living in a tiny house, I'd want to get the largest and most luxurious model I could afford, but a lot of people neither want nor need all that extra space. This A-frame on wheels is for such people. With a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft) and consisting of one room, it's about as small and simple as they come.

The Mini Brda Classic is designed by Poland's Mini Domy and is a pint-sized take on the firm's much larger Brda. Taking its name from a traditional Polish A-frame house, this thing is seriously small and is more like a hardshell tent than a proper house. To put its diminutive size into perspective, the 2023 Ford Expedition is significantly longer.

It's built from wood and clad in metal, with a classic A-frame triangular form, while the interior is finished in tongue-and-groove wood and laminate flooring. Though pictured here on a double-axle trailer for easy towing, it can also come without a trailer for permanent installation.

The interior measures 14 sq m (150 sq ft), but those sloping walls will make adding furniture difficult, so it'll feel like less. Though it's pictured unfurnished, Mini Domy does say that it can be outfitted with a proper bed and a kitchenette. A camper van-style kitchen with a propane cooktop and sink could be a good fit. An indoor toilet is out of the question, unless you want to install something portable. The only other feature is a small storage loft space – really more like a large shelf.

Though shown unfurnished, the Mini Brda Classic can be outfitted with a bed and kitchenette
Though shown unfurnished, the Mini Brda Classic can be outfitted with a bed and kitchenette

Other available options include full off-grid operation with solar panels and an outdoor terrace to expand living space a little.

So who's it for? Well, unless you're seriously hardcore about downsizing, full-time living in this thing is going to be a non-starter. But as a guest house or weekend cabin, it makes more sense. Mini Domy says its mineral wool insulation makes it suitable for year-round use too.

We've no word on the pricing for this one, so those interested will need to get in touch with the manufacturer directly.

Source: Mini Domy

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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