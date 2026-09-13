Towable A-frame is about as small and simple as a tiny house gets

Personally, if I was living in a tiny house, I'd want to get the largest and most luxurious model I could afford, but a lot of people neither want nor need all that extra space. This A-frame on wheels is for such people. With a length of just 4.8 m (15 ft) and consisting of one room, it's about as small and simple as they come.

The Mini Brda Classic is designed by Poland's Mini Domy and is a pint-sized take on the firm's much larger Brda. Taking its name from a traditional Polish A-frame house, this thing is seriously small and is more like a hardshell tent than a proper house. To put its diminutive size into perspective, the 2023 Ford Expedition is significantly longer.

It's built from wood and clad in metal, with a classic A-frame triangular form, while the interior is finished in tongue-and-groove wood and laminate flooring. Though pictured here on a double-axle trailer for easy towing, it can also come without a trailer for permanent installation.

The interior measures 14 sq m (150 sq ft), but those sloping walls will make adding furniture difficult, so it'll feel like less. Though it's pictured unfurnished, Mini Domy does say that it can be outfitted with a proper bed and a kitchenette. A camper van-style kitchen with a propane cooktop and sink could be a good fit. An indoor toilet is out of the question, unless you want to install something portable. The only other feature is a small storage loft space – really more like a large shelf.

Though shown unfurnished, the Mini Brda Classic can be outfitted with a bed and kitchenette Mini Domy

Other available options include full off-grid operation with solar panels and an outdoor terrace to expand living space a little.

So who's it for? Well, unless you're seriously hardcore about downsizing, full-time living in this thing is going to be a non-starter. But as a guest house or weekend cabin, it makes more sense. Mini Domy says its mineral wool insulation makes it suitable for year-round use too.

We've no word on the pricing for this one, so those interested will need to get in touch with the manufacturer directly.

Source: Mini Domy