Extra-wide tiny house brings log cabin comfort to small living

This charming log cabin-style tiny house looks more like it belongs nestled in the woods than being towed behind a truck. It combines a rustic exterior with a spacious interior that sleeps up to four in comfort.

The Aspen Park Model is designed by Zook Cabins and is intended for semi-permanent installation. It's based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 41 ft (12.5 m) and an extended width of 12 ft (3.7 m). This means the layout is a lot more like an apartment – or indeed a log cabin – than a typical tiny house with a narrow, hallway-like layout. Its exterior is finished in stained logs and topped by a metal roof. A covered porch entrance provides some outdoor living space.

The Aspen Park Model's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and is mostly arranged around one large open room Zook Cabins

The interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and is mostly arranged around one large open room that has a pleasantly rustic decor while adding plenty of modern comforts.

The main entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa and an entertainment center with a TV. There's loads of room in here too for more storage or furniture. Nearby is the kitchen. Arranged in an L shape, it's equipped for proper cooking and has a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, an oven, and a fridge/freezer, with laminate counters. A dining table nearby seats up to four people. A mini-split air conditioning unit is also installed.

The Aspen Park Model's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen and includes a vanity sink, a toilet, and a large walk-in shower.

The master bedroom is at the opposite end of the home to the living room and has a king-sized bed, with plenty of headroom thanks to its ground-floor location. There's a TV mounted on the wall, along with another mini-split unit and a ceiling fan.

There's also a loft space in this one. Accessed by some steps between the bathroom and bedroom, it's shown here furnished with a couple of single beds but could alternatively be used to stash belongings or as a kid's room or general hangout space.

The Aspen Park Model's open layout includes a large L-shaped kitchen and a dining table that seats up to four people Zook Cabins

Zook Cabins delivers all over the contiguous United States, but we've no word on the price of this model. Potential buyers should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Zook Cabins