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Tiny Houses

Two-bedroom tiny house is built for comfortable full-time living

By Adam Williams
June 29, 2026
Two-bedroom tiny house is built for comfortable full-time living
The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
View 10 Images
The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
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The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
As its name suggests, the Burleigh 9.6 has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
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As its name suggests, the Burleigh 9.6 has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
The Burleigh 9.6 gets power from a roof-mounted solar-panel system
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The Burleigh 9.6 gets power from a roof-mounted solar-panel system
The Burleigh 9.6's light-filled living room features a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
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The Burleigh 9.6's living room features a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The Burleigh 9.6's kitchen counter can be extended with a drop-down section
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The Burleigh 9.6's kitchen counter can be extended with a drop-down section
The Burleigh 9.6's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
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The Burleigh 9.6's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Burleigh 9.6's kitchen includes a large serving window that opens onto the outside
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The Burleigh 9.6's kitchen includes a large serving window that opens onto the outside
The Burleigh 9.6's bathroom features twin sinks and a double shower with two separately operated shower heads
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The Burleigh 9.6's bathroom features twin sinks and a double shower with two separately operated shower heads
The Burleigh 9.6's downstairs bedroom is reached from the bathroom
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The Burleigh 9.6's downstairs bedroom is reached from the bathroom
The Burleigh 9.6's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, and its own separate entrance that connects to the outside
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The Burleigh 9.6's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, and its own separate entrance that connects to the outside
View gallery - 10 images

When it comes to tiny house design, it can be very difficult to get the balance right between too cramped for comfort and too large to tow. The Burleigh 9.6 hits the sweet spot with a spacious layout that includes two bedrooms and a remarkably luxurious bathroom, making it well suited to full-time living.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Burleigh 9.6's name refers to its length in meters, which for the metric-averse shakes out as 31.5 ft. It is based on a trailer, though it is shown here semi-permanently installed, with living space expanded by an optional deck area.

The Burleigh 9.6's light-filled living room features a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The Burleigh 9.6's living room features a sofa and a wall-mounted TV

The exterior is clad in composite wood and steel, with double glass doors opening onto its living room. This includes a sofa and a wall-mounted TV. The decor throughout is subtly "Japandi" (Japanese and Scandinavian)-inspired, with light timber cabinetry and white walls, while generous glazing ensures lots of daylight within.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and is arranged galley style. It has an oven and a two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a fridge/freezer on one side, with a sink and breakfast bar on the other. There's plenty of cabinetry for a tiny house too, and its countertop can be extended with a drop-down section. A large window opens up to the outside to make serving food out onto the deck easier.

Further into the home lies the bathroom. Offering a touch of comfort not often seen in tiny houses, it contains both twin sinks and a double shower – that is, one glass-enclosed shower space with two separately operated shower heads. There's also a flushing toilet and a washer/dryer installed.

The Burleigh 9.6's downstairs bedroom is reached from the bathroom
The Burleigh 9.6's downstairs bedroom is reached from the bathroom

At the far end of the home, accessed from the bathroom, lies the master bedroom. This has its own separate entrance to the outside, as well as a double bed and a ceiling fan. Thanks to the downstairs location, it also has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a welcome benefit in a tiny house.

The Burleigh 9.6 features a secondary bedroom that's useful for guests or children. Reached from the kitchen using a removable ladder, it offers some important separation from its downstairs counterpart and is a typical loft with a low ceiling and another double bed.

The Burleigh 9.6 gets power from a roof-based solar power setup. It was created as a custom model for a customer, and we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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