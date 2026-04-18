Upside-down tiny house makes room for three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Tiny house builders are always experimenting with new ideas to maximize floorspace. Case in point is the Onda, which turns the usual layout on its head to provide a roomy interior that places three bedrooms downstairs, and the main living area upstairs.

Described as a "Tiny Mansion" by Removed Tiny Homes, the Onda is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in steel, with wooden accenting. The home has a length of 10 m (32.8 ft), which is pretty large for an Aussie tiny house and would be around mid-range if it was a North American model. It also has an increased width of 3.4 m (11 ft) though, which allows for a much more spacious and apartment-like interior. The model shown has an optional deck to expand living space too.

The Onda's bedrooms have low ceilings so a hallway with a raised ceiling connects them for easier access Removed Tiny Homes

The entrance opens onto the sleeping area. There isn't enough headroom for full standing height in the actual bedrooms, so Removed Tiny Homes has installed a full-height corridor to connect to them. The floor is divided into three zones: the largest consists of two bedrooms, each separated by a dividing wall and containing a double bed and some storage. A nearby door connects to a master bedroom, offering a little privacy, while elsewhere lies a small bathroom with a toilet and sink, again accessed by door.

Back at the home's entrance, stairs lead up to the main living area. It has ample headroom to walk around, despite its upper floor location. The living room looks spacious for a tiny house and includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage.

The kitchen is adjacent. This is equipped with a sink, a microwave, an oven and a propane-powered cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer and a dishwasher. A skylight helps increase natural light, and there's a lot of cabinetry, as well as a dining space.

The main bathroom is reached from the kitchen and is similarly spacious, with a stacked washing machine and dryer, a vanity sink, and a glass-enclosed shower. Another skylight maximizes daylight in here too.

The Onda's upstairs living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage Removed Tiny Homes

The Onda starts at AUD 229,990 (which converts to about US$165,000 for reference), plus delivery, which is available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes