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Tiny Houses

Upside-down tiny house makes room for three bedrooms and two bathrooms

By Adam Williams
April 18, 2026
Upside-down tiny house makes room for three bedrooms and two bathrooms
The Onda is a spacious tiny house that features an upside-down layout containing three bedrooms and two bathrooms
The Onda is a spacious tiny house that features an upside-down layout containing three bedrooms and two bathrooms
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The Onda is a spacious tiny house that features an upside-down layout containing three bedrooms and two bathrooms
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The Onda is a spacious tiny house that features an upside-down layout containing three bedrooms and two bathrooms
The Onda, shown here with an optional deck to expand living space, has a length of 10 m (32 ft)
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The Onda, shown here with an optional deck to expand living space, has a length of 10 m (32 ft)
The Onda includes three bedrooms on the ground floor, each with a double bed and some storage space
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The Onda includes three bedrooms on the ground floor, each with a double bed and some storage space
The Onda's bedrooms have low ceilings so a hallway with a raised ceiling connects them for easier access
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The Onda's bedrooms have low ceilings so a hallway with a raised ceiling connects them for easier access
The Onda's downstairs includes two open bedrooms and a third, pictured, which is separated by a door
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The Onda's downstairs includes two open bedrooms and a third, pictured, which is separated by a door
The Onda's secondary bathroom is situated downstairs and includes a flushing toilet and a vanity sink
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The Onda's secondary bathroom is situated downstairs and includes a flushing toilet and a vanity sink
The Onda's upstairs living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage
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The Onda's upstairs living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage
The Onda's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher
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The Onda's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher
The Onda's master bathroom is located upstairs and has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Onda's master bathroom is located upstairs and has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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Tiny house builders are always experimenting with new ideas to maximize floorspace. Case in point is the Onda, which turns the usual layout on its head to provide a roomy interior that places three bedrooms downstairs, and the main living area upstairs.

Described as a "Tiny Mansion" by Removed Tiny Homes, the Onda is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in steel, with wooden accenting. The home has a length of 10 m (32.8 ft), which is pretty large for an Aussie tiny house and would be around mid-range if it was a North American model. It also has an increased width of 3.4 m (11 ft) though, which allows for a much more spacious and apartment-like interior. The model shown has an optional deck to expand living space too.

The Onda's bedrooms have low ceilings so a hallway with a raised ceiling connects them for easier access
The Onda's bedrooms have low ceilings so a hallway with a raised ceiling connects them for easier access

The entrance opens onto the sleeping area. There isn't enough headroom for full standing height in the actual bedrooms, so Removed Tiny Homes has installed a full-height corridor to connect to them. The floor is divided into three zones: the largest consists of two bedrooms, each separated by a dividing wall and containing a double bed and some storage. A nearby door connects to a master bedroom, offering a little privacy, while elsewhere lies a small bathroom with a toilet and sink, again accessed by door.

Back at the home's entrance, stairs lead up to the main living area. It has ample headroom to walk around, despite its upper floor location. The living room looks spacious for a tiny house and includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage.

The kitchen is adjacent. This is equipped with a sink, a microwave, an oven and a propane-powered cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer and a dishwasher. A skylight helps increase natural light, and there's a lot of cabinetry, as well as a dining space.

The main bathroom is reached from the kitchen and is similarly spacious, with a stacked washing machine and dryer, a vanity sink, and a glass-enclosed shower. Another skylight maximizes daylight in here too.

The Onda's upstairs living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage
The Onda's upstairs living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage

The Onda starts at AUD 229,990 (which converts to about US$165,000 for reference), plus delivery, which is available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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