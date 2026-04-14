24-ft tiny house designed for comfortable full-time life on wheels

Designed to maximize comfort in a compact footprint, the Currumbin combines a smart layout with some well-thought-out features to create a home that's suitable for full-time life on wheels. There are lots of optional upgrades available too, including an off-grid setup and an outdoor terrace area.

The Currumbin is designed by Australia's Removed Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is on the smaller side for a tiny house. To put its size into perspective, we often see North American models reach around double that length – or even longer.

The Currumbin's living room looks spacious and airy thanks to its high ceiling and picture window Removed Tiny Homes

The tiny house is finished in coated corrugated steel, with wood accenting, and is shown here with the optional exterior upgrade, which expands living space significantly. This adds a deck area, a table and chairs, and a breakfast-bar-style dining area.

The 25-sq-m (270-sq-ft) interior, meanwhile, is finished in tongue-and-groove timber, with timber flooring. The living room looks very light-filled and airy for a tiny house, thanks to the picture window and high ceiling. It contains a sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and some shelving. A ceiling fan helps maintain a comfortable temperature.

The Currumbin's kitchen occupies the center of the home and includes an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher Removed Tiny Homes

The kitchen occupies the center of the home. It's equipped with an oven and two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a sink. The kitchen counter can be extended with a drop-down section, and a large window opens to the breakfast bar outside, making serving food and drinks easier.

At the opposite side of the home to the living room lies the bathroom. This includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet. A washer/dryer is squeezed in here too.

The bedroom in the Currumbin is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a loft style with a double bed and storage, plus it's topped by a skylight. However, the room has a lowered standing platform which offers the headroom to stand upright to get dressed and get in and out of bed, saving owners from crawling around awkwardly on their knees.

The Currumbin's bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space, plus a skylight Removed Tiny Homes

As mentioned, there are a lot of upgrades on offer. In addition to an off-grid system with solar panels, batteries, water tanks, and a greywater filtration system, the lowered standing loft platform can be swapped for a standard loft. Buyers can choose different interior and exterior materials, and it can also be made wider for a more apartment-like layout.

The Currumbin starts at AUD 128,990 (which converts to about US$91,000), plus delivery, which is available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes