52-foot-long tiny house redefines the definition of small living

There are large tiny houses and then there's the Dogwood. This enormous residence makes a mockery of the word tiny and is easily the biggest small dwelling we've seen to date, with a floorspace of 750 sq ft (almost 70 sq m).

Designed by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes, the Dogwood has a length of 52 ft (15.8 m) and an increased width of 14 ft (4.2 m) – to put that into perspective, it's around 2.5 times the length of the recent Agatha, and even longer than the duplex model featured earlier this week.

It features a trailer base and doesn't appear to have wheels, though really you'd have a hard time towing this thing anywhere and it's clearly meant as a static home. Really, you could just call it a prefab home and you'd be accurate, however the firm describes it as a tiny house and it does indeed take a lot of stylistic cues from the small living movement.

The home is finished in engineered wood lap siding, with board and batten, and is topped by a standing seam metal roof. It's accessed by French doors, which open onto a very spacious kitchen that includes a central island/dining area, a large fridge/freezer, an oven and cooktop, dishwasher, sink, and lots of cabinetry.

The Dogwood's interior is very spacious and light-filled Mustard Seed Tiny Homes

The living room is nearby and contains a fireplace and space for a sofa and chairs.

The Dogwood has two downstairs bedrooms, which are positioned on opposite sides of the living area. Depending on how the home is configured, the master bedroom features space for a double bed, as well as closets, and it has its own en-suite bathroom with a bath/shower, toilet, and a sink. Alternatively the bathroom can be separate.

The second bedroom is also spacious, with room for a double and more closets, plus an en-suite with shower, sink, and toilet.

Elsewhere in the tiny house is a laundry room and also a loft. This is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has a low ceiling, as you'd expect, so could be useful as a guest bedroom or perhaps a storage area.

The Dogwood's loft can be used as a third bedroom or perhaps a storage space Mustard Seed Tiny Homes

There are lots of different options, upgrades, and downgrades available with the Dogwood, though depending on what the owner decides to go for, it fetches around US$200,000.

Source: Mustard Seed Tiny Homes