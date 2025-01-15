© 2025 New Atlas
Four-person tiny house combines US styling with a Euro-sized footprint

By Adam Williams
January 15, 2025
The Agatha, by Frontier Tiny Homes, is a pint-sized tiny house suitable for full-time living that includes two bedrooms
Frontier Tiny Homes impressed us with its spacious extra-wide Felicity model, but with its Agatha, the firm has gone in the opposite direction and produced a compact tiny house that's more in line with smaller European models, while still being suitable for full-time living.

Featuring similar overall styling to the Felicity – albeit in a smaller package – the Agatha is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m), which is on the small side for North America nowadays and matches Baluchon's Hytta and Madeiguincho's Cargo from across the pond. It's finished in tongue and groove cedar siding and metal, and is topped by a metal roof.

The home's entrance opens onto the kitchen. This is stocked with a fridge/freezer, sink, two-burner propane-powered stove, microwave, and cabinetry. The living room is adjacent and occupies the center of the tiny house. It's definitely on the small side but does have enough space for a sofa, plus a TV. There's also an electric fireplace and a mini-split air-conditioning unit installed to help maintain a comfortable temperature.

A pocket door provides access to the bathroom, which includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. Additionally a small nook in the bathroom serves as a laundry area for the washer/dryer.

There are two lofts in the Agatha, both of which have low ceilings with limited headroom. One contains the master bedroom, which is reached by a wooden ladder that slides to the side when not in use, a bit like a library ladder, and it includes a double bed.

The second bedroom, meanwhile, is accessed by removable ladder and would also be a good fit as a storage space. The space looks a little smaller, though the firm does list the Agatha's sleeping capacity as four, so presumably it'll fit a double bed.

We've no word on the price of the Agatha, though the far larger Felicity cost US$139,900 so it should be significantly less.

Source: Frontier Tiny Homes

