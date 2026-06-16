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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house drops portability for comfortable cottage living

By Adam Williams
June 16, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house drops portability for comfortable cottage living
The Lucia, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious and cottage-like non-towable tiny house
The Lucia, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious and cottage-like non-towable tiny house
View 8 Images
The Lucia, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious and cottage-like non-towable tiny house
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The Lucia, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious and cottage-like non-towable tiny house
The Lucia is clad in a choice of spruce or engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof. Multiple colors are also available for the home
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The Lucia is clad in a choice of spruce or engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof. Multiple colors are also available for the home
The Lucia is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors
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The Lucia is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors
The Lucia's interior measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its combined living/kitchen area
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The Lucia's interior measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its combined living/kitchen area
The Lucia's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, and ample cabinetry for a model of its size
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The Lucia's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, and ample cabinetry for a model of its size
The Lucia features a dedicated ground-floor home office with built-in storage and a desk
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The Lucia features a dedicated ground-floor home office with built-in storage and a desk
The Lucia's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed and more storage space
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The Lucia's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed and more storage space
The Lucia's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a sink, a washer/dryer, and some extra storage
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The Lucia's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a sink, a washer/dryer, and some extra storage
View gallery - 8 images

How important is portability to you in a tiny house? If the answer is along the lines of "not very," then the Lucia might be of interest. The home trades ease of movement for a spacious and practical interior that has an attractive rustic aesthetic.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the Lucia is finished in a choice of spruce or engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof. Meant for permanent installation and delivered by truck, it has a relatively modest length of 7.5 m (24.6 ft), but it also has a width of 4 m (13 ft), which is a significant increase over the standard 2.6 m (8.5 ft). This means that while it's still a very small home, it has a more house-like layout than a typical towable model.

The Lucia is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors
The Lucia is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors

The home nails that rustic aesthetic and is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors, with a second entrance at the side. Its interior features light finishes, with natural materials and a high ceiling helping create an airy feel.

It measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft) and is finished in a choice of painted plasterboard, wood paneling, or birch plywood. It positions the living room at the "front" of the house, overlooking all that glazing. This contains a large sofa, along with a dining table for two. The kitchen is adjacent. It's quite compact and is equipped with an induction cooktop, an oven, and a sink, plus cabinetry and room for additional appliances to be installed.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, at the opposite side of the home to the living room, is a dedicated office. It features cabinetry and a desk and chair. The nearby bathroom, meanwhile, has a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer.

The Lucia has one bedroom, which is located upstairs. It's reached by a storage-integrated staircase that incorporates multiple nooks and cupboard space. The bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling, and contains a double bed and some built-in storage space.

The Lucia features a dedicated ground-floor home office with built-in storage and a desk
The Lucia features a dedicated ground-floor home office with built-in storage and a desk

The Lucia starts at roughly €84,300 (US$97,000), though this can vary widely depending on options chosen, such as a terrace and pergola, as well as its color and furnishings. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven

View gallery - 8 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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