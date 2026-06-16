Extra-wide tiny house drops portability for comfortable cottage living

How important is portability to you in a tiny house? If the answer is along the lines of "not very," then the Lucia might be of interest. The home trades ease of movement for a spacious and practical interior that has an attractive rustic aesthetic.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the Lucia is finished in a choice of spruce or engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof. Meant for permanent installation and delivered by truck, it has a relatively modest length of 7.5 m (24.6 ft), but it also has a width of 4 m (13 ft), which is a significant increase over the standard 2.6 m (8.5 ft). This means that while it's still a very small home, it has a more house-like layout than a typical towable model.

The Lucia is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors Vagabond Haven

The home nails that rustic aesthetic and is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors, with a second entrance at the side. Its interior features light finishes, with natural materials and a high ceiling helping create an airy feel.

It measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft) and is finished in a choice of painted plasterboard, wood paneling, or birch plywood. It positions the living room at the "front" of the house, overlooking all that glazing. This contains a large sofa, along with a dining table for two. The kitchen is adjacent. It's quite compact and is equipped with an induction cooktop, an oven, and a sink, plus cabinetry and room for additional appliances to be installed.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, at the opposite side of the home to the living room, is a dedicated office. It features cabinetry and a desk and chair. The nearby bathroom, meanwhile, has a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer.

The Lucia has one bedroom, which is located upstairs. It's reached by a storage-integrated staircase that incorporates multiple nooks and cupboard space. The bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling, and contains a double bed and some built-in storage space.

The Lucia features a dedicated ground-floor home office with built-in storage and a desk Vagabond Haven

The Lucia starts at roughly €84,300 (US$97,000), though this can vary widely depending on options chosen, such as a terrace and pergola, as well as its color and furnishings. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven