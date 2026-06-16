Extra-wide tiny house drops portability for comfortable cottage living
How important is portability to you in a tiny house? If the answer is along the lines of "not very," then the Lucia might be of interest. The home trades ease of movement for a spacious and practical interior that has an attractive rustic aesthetic.
Designed by Vagabond Haven, the Lucia is finished in a choice of spruce or engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof. Meant for permanent installation and delivered by truck, it has a relatively modest length of 7.5 m (24.6 ft), but it also has a width of 4 m (13 ft), which is a significant increase over the standard 2.6 m (8.5 ft). This means that while it's still a very small home, it has a more house-like layout than a typical towable model.
The home nails that rustic aesthetic and is fronted by generous glazing, including double glass doors, with a second entrance at the side. Its interior features light finishes, with natural materials and a high ceiling helping create an airy feel.
It measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft) and is finished in a choice of painted plasterboard, wood paneling, or birch plywood. It positions the living room at the "front" of the house, overlooking all that glazing. This contains a large sofa, along with a dining table for two. The kitchen is adjacent. It's quite compact and is equipped with an induction cooktop, an oven, and a sink, plus cabinetry and room for additional appliances to be installed.
Elsewhere on the ground floor, at the opposite side of the home to the living room, is a dedicated office. It features cabinetry and a desk and chair. The nearby bathroom, meanwhile, has a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer.
The Lucia has one bedroom, which is located upstairs. It's reached by a storage-integrated staircase that incorporates multiple nooks and cupboard space. The bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling, and contains a double bed and some built-in storage space.
The Lucia starts at roughly €84,300 (US$97,000), though this can vary widely depending on options chosen, such as a terrace and pergola, as well as its color and furnishings. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.
Source: Vagabond Haven
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