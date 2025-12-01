Off-grid tiny house embraces downsizing, doesn't skimp on comfort

This recently completed tiny house, by Vagabond Haven, packs a lot of comfort into a compact footprint. Designed to sleep two people, it's fully equipped for off-grid living and is envisioned as a vacation home or rental.

Though shown installed permanently on a plot, the unnamed tiny house is based on a trailer, so can be easily relocated. It has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft) and its exterior is finished in black-painted spruce and topped with solar panels, which feed a battery array to keep the power on when the sun isn't shining. The pictured house is used as a rental and has an optional deck area installed, which is a nice addition to boost living space.

"Solar panels, a gas water heater, gas cooktop, and fridge, a composting toilet and the option to add water tanks, plus a full kitchen and bathroom, make it a self-sufficient retreat - a place to escape for days or weeks at a time, enjoying true off-grid comfort without sacrificing any of life's little pleasures," Vagabond Haven's founder Manuel Kohout told us in a statement over email.

The interior of the tiny house is finished in plywood Vagabond Haven

The interior is finished in plywood and arranged on a single level, with an open layout that flatters the snug space available. The glazed door opens onto the kitchen area, which occupies the center of the home. It's configured for short stays, so is naturally small and simple, and includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, a fridge, and cabinetry. Nearby, a wood-burning stove provides warmth, plus there's a mini-split air-conditioning unit installed.

The bathroom, meanwhile, is also small and includes a shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet.

The bedroom is arranged similarly to the Vista, by Escape, and features a double bed that also serves as a daybed and is raised above some storage units. Obviously, you're not going to host a large family in this model, but it looks comfortable enough for a couple.

The bedroom/living area includes a raised double bed with integrated storage Vagabond Haven

Optional extras include furniture and cladding materials, alongside greywater tanks, fresh water tanks, and a rainwater harvesting system. Pricing and shipping details have not yet been announced, so it's best to get in direct contact with Vagabond Haven if interested.

Source: Vagabond Haven