Frameless tiny house delivers rustic cabin charm at an affordable price

By Adam Williams
November 19, 2025
The Nature Pod is a rustic cabin-like tiny house that starts at just €14,380 (roughly US$16,600)
This charming tiny house takes design cues from traditional cabins to deliver a rustic small living experience. Named the Nature Pod, it features generous glazing and lots of options including an off-grid setup, and it starts at just €14,380 (roughly US$16,600).

The Nature Pod was designed by Sweden's Vagabond Haven. The example model shown is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a length of just 6 m (20 ft), which is about right for a European tiny house, though a lot smaller than many North American models we see nowadays, which can reach over twice that length. It was constructed without timber framing to keep costs low and has engineered wood cladding and fiberglass roof shingles, with an optional outdoor shower installed.

"It has a unique construction with no timber framing required," explains Vagabond Haven. "Instead, four inner-wall segments support the outer wall built from 45-mm [1.77-inch]-thick ThermoWood. This leads to fewer construction materials, thus lowering both the assembly time, weight and cost of your Nature Pod. Ventilation and electrical installation are included."

The Nature Pod's interior is finished in wood and has a warm cabin-like appearance
The interior is arranged on one floor and looks warm and inviting thanks to the use of all that wood. Its living room/bedroom is situated toward the rear (opposite the tow hitch) with a large floor-to-ceiling window inviting occupants to take in the views. Plus there's space for seating and a sofa bed that sleeps two.

The kitchen is nearby. This is understandably compact given the size of the home and includes a small fridge, a sink, and a two-burner propane-powered cooktop. There's also some cabinetry in there and space for a wardrobe or a wood-burning stove.

The bathroom is placed at the front of the home, on the opposite side to the living room/bedroom, and it's pretty small and simple in there. The model shown has a toilet, a sink, and a shower.

The Nature Pod's kitchen includes a small fridge, a sink, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
The Nature Pod's low starting price doesn't include furniture and, as mentioned, it can be configured with lots of options, including whether it rests on a trailer or simple foundations, plus an off-grid setup with solar panels and batteries – all of which will increase the cost significantly.

Source: Nature Pod

