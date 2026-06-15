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Tiny Houses

XL tiny house is equipped for full-time family living on wheels

By Adam Williams
June 15, 2026
XL tiny house is equipped for full-time family living on wheels
The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
View 10 Images
The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
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The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
The Cascade Max is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m)
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The Cascade Max is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m)
The Cascade Max's increased width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m) helps create a more spacious interior compared to a standard tiny house
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The Cascade Max's increased width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m) helps create a more spacious interior compared to a standard tiny house
The Cascade Max's interior features white shiplap walls and ceilings, with walnut detailing
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The Cascade Max's interior features white shiplap walls and ceilings, with walnut detailing
The Cascade Max's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a drawer-style dishwasher
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The Cascade Max's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a drawer-style dishwasher
The Cascade Max features an apartment-like interior measuring 399 sq ft (37 sq m)
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The Cascade Max features an apartment-like interior measuring 399 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Cascade Max's bathroom includes both a separate glass-enclosed shower and a freestanding bathtub
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The Cascade Max's bathroom includes both a separate glass-enclosed shower and a freestanding bathtub
The Cascade Max includes two loft bedrooms, one of which has a desk area
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The Cascade Max includes two loft bedrooms, one of which has a desk area
The Cascade Max's living room has a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and generous glazing
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The Cascade Max's living room has a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and generous glazing
There are no photos available of the Cascade Max's main bedroom, but Tru Form Tiny provided us one from another tiny house that's essentially identical
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There are no photos available of the Cascade Max's main bedroom, but Tru Form Tiny provided us one from another tiny house that's essentially identical
View gallery - 10 images

This newly completed tiny house pushes the limits of small living with its substantial size and apartment-like interior. Measuring 399 sq ft (37 sq m), it offers enough space for full-time life on wheels, even for a family.

Designed by Tru Form Tiny, the Cascade Max is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m). It also has an increased width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), meaning that it requires a permit to tow on a public road. Unless you're planning on moving often, this is usually the best way to go, since it provides a much more roomy layout than a typical model.

The Cascade Max's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a drawer-style dishwasher
The Cascade Max's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a drawer-style dishwasher

The home's exterior is clad in green lap-and-board-and-batten siding, with cedar accents, and a charcoal standing-seam metal roof. The interior, meanwhile, features white shiplap walls and ceilings, with walnut detailing throughout.

Double glass doors open onto the kitchen, which serves as the focal point of this home. It looks very high-end, with Solenne Marble (an engineered composite surface) countertops and walnut shelving, plus it's equipped with a stainless steel sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, a drawer-style dishwasher, and lots of cabinetry. There's also a breakfast bar dining area for two.

Nearby is the living room. This is generously proportioned for a tiny house and looks light-filled thanks to ample glazing, plus a nice high ceiling. It contains a large sofa and an electric fireplace, a small coffee table, and a spot for a TV to be added too.

The Cascade Max's living room has a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and generous glazing
The Cascade Max's living room has a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and generous glazing

From the kitchen, a door provides access to the bathroom, which is about as luxurious as you get by tiny house standards and boasts a separate glass-enclosed shower and a bathtub, as well as a vanity sink and toilet.

There are three bedrooms in this model. There are no photos available of the main bedroom, but Tru Form Tiny provided us one from another tiny house that's essentially identical. It's located downstairs and includes a double bed and some storage, with ample headroom to stand upright. It also has its own entrance leading directly outside. The secondary bedrooms, meanwhile, are accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. One of those lofts has a shelf/desk that can be used as a study space.

There are no photos available of the Cascade Max's main bedroom, but Tru Form Tiny provided us one from another tiny house that's essentially identical
There are no photos available of the Cascade Max's main bedroom, but Tru Form Tiny provided us one from another tiny house that's essentially identical

The Cascade Max starts at US$198,900, but there are a lot of options available for this model, such as reconfigured layout, number of bedrooms, materials used, and more, so pricing can vary a lot depending on needs. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Tru Form Tiny

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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