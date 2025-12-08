Light-filled apartment-style tiny house is built for coastal living

I've spent my entire life living on one coastline or another, and while it's made for many wonderful beach days, the salt air hasn't always been kind to my aging cars. It's with this in mind that Tru Form Tiny has designed its new custom Urban Park Max 37 to stand up to the elements, while offering a spacious and light-filled apartment-like layout.

The Urban Park Max 37 is based on a quad-axle trailer and, as its name suggests, has a length of 37 ft (11.2 m), which is getting up there in size even for a North American tiny house, though we have seen larger. Its width is also 10 ft (3 m), increasing its girth from the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m) for a more apartment-like layout inside, at the cost of requiring a permit to tow. This extra-wide approach used to be rare, but it's becoming increasingly common lately, with another recent example being the Barred Owl.

The Urban Park Max 37's interior is arranged on one floor Tru Form Tiny

The home is finished in what Tru Form Tiny says is its specialized "coastal package." This includes an aluminum roof, stainless steel flashings and fasteners, and a hardy engineered-wood exterior chosen to protect against salt, wind, and moisture. The idea here was both to ensure durability and to make a bespoke model that's well-suited to the owner's location and long-term needs.

"We really do begin with our customers," Tru Form Tiny COO Jen Carroll told us. "Their needs, their desires, and the dreams they bring to us. Our goal isn't to just build a tiny house; but to create a real, livable home. We consider every possible roadblock and every detail of daily living, from storage and flow to the balance between the kitchen, bath, and living space. As we solve challenges, we’re always focused on bringing beauty and thoughtful design into the conversation. Function matters, but so does creating a space that feels inspiring and deeply personal."

The Urban Park Max 37's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa Tru Form Tiny

The Urban Park Max 37's main entrance consists of large trifold glass doors that really open the home up to the outside. Inside, it has white shiplap walls and ceilings, with wood trim and custom furniture. The extra breathing room is particularly noticeable in the living area, which has a large L-shaped sofa and looks remarkably spacious for a tiny house.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and includes a farmhouse-style sink, a fridge/freezer, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, and a dishwasher. There's also plenty of cabinetry and a large dining table that could double as a home office area.

The bathroom is close by and is equipped with a flushing toilet, a vanity sink with generous storage, and a walk-in shower. A small laundry area with a stackable washer/dryer is located nearby.

The bedroom in this model is roomy and, thanks to the single-floor layout, has enough headroom for even taller occupants to stand upright. It also has a double bed and ample storage space, including integrated wardrobes. A glazed door provides direct access to the outside.

The Urban Park Max 37's bedroom has lots of integrated storage space Tru Form Tiny

The exact home shown has been delivered to its owner on Orcas Island, in Washington State, but the Urban Park Max range starts at around US$205,000.

Source: Tru Form Tiny