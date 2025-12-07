Extra-wide tiny house delivers apartment-style living on one level

The Barred Owl is aimed squarely at full-time living. Its single-story interior provides an apartment-style layout that would be a good fit for someone looking to age in place or just avoid the nighttime gymnastics of climbing awkwardly into a loft bed.

The Barred Owl, by Rewild Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.3 m), which is typical for a North American tiny house. More notable is its increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which offers more breathing room over the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This difference may sound trivial, but at the tiny house scale, every inch matters. The tradeoff is that it needs a permit to tow on a public road, of course, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker unless you're planning on a nomadic lifestyle.

The exterior of the home is finished in durable metal siding with warm cedar accenting and a standing-seam metal roof. A small overhang shades its glazed front door, which will be more useful if a deck is fitted too. Stepping inside, the door opens into a well-lit living area finished in whitewashed pine tongue-and-groove, with the wider floor plan providing a feeling of openness.

The Barred Owl includes a dining area for two that doubles as a home office Rewild Homes

The living room includes a sofa, which is arranged around a window and a low-wattage electric fireplace that's sufficient to heat the entire home. A sofa bed would also be a good addition for those wanting a guest sleeping option, and there's space to install an entertainment center and TV as well.

Nearby is the Barred Owl's kitchen, which is a galley style affair with full-size appliances, including a fridge/freezer, a sink, and a propane-powered oven and four-burner cooktop. It has butcher block counters and cabinetry, and there's also a handy dining space nearby that seats two and doubles as a home office area.

The bathroom is accessed by a custom-made barn-style sliding door and looks impressively spacious. This is thanks, in part, to its high ceiling (a perk of there being no loft above), plus a pair of high windows to let daylight in. It contains a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet that's been prepped in case the owner wants to swap it for a composting model. It also has a washer/dryer and some more cabinetry too.

The bedroom occupies the opposite end of the home from the entrance and is accessed from the bathroom by a second sliding barn door. It's pretty simple in there, with a double bed and a small radiator, though the single-floor layout means it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house.

The Barred Owl's bathroom features a large walk-in shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet Rewild Homes

Rewild Homes told us that the Barred Owl model shown here was originally built for a client whose circumstances changed, so the finished home is now available to purchase for CAD 165,000 (about US$118,000).

Source: Rewild Homes