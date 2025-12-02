© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Thicket tiny house cuts down on compromises for easy full-time living

By Adam Williams
December 02, 2025
Thicket tiny house cuts down on compromises for easy full-time living
The Thicket is an extra-wide tiny house that offers life on wheels for two while maintaining a high level of comfort
The Thicket is an extra-wide tiny house that offers life on wheels for two while maintaining a high level of comfort
View 14 Images
The Thicket is an extra-wide tiny house that offers life on wheels for two while maintaining a high level of comfort
1/14
The Thicket is an extra-wide tiny house that offers life on wheels for two while maintaining a high level of comfort
The Thicket is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.4 m)
2/14
The Thicket is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.4 m)
The Thicket's interior looks well-proportioned thanks to its extra width
3/14
The Thicket's interior looks well-proportioned thanks to its extra width
The Thicket's interior is finished in local woods, including cedar and hemlock
4/14
The Thicket's interior is finished in local woods, including cedar and hemlock
The Thicket's double glass doors really help open up the home to the outside, though they do mean less wall space for shelving or mounting a TV, for example
5/14
The Thicket's double glass doors really help open up the home to the outside, though they do mean less wall space for shelving or mounting a TV, for example
The Thicket's kitchen has a propane-powered oven and four-burner cooktop, plus a full-sized fridge/freezer, and a granite sink
6/14
The Thicket's kitchen has a propane-powered oven and four-burner cooktop, plus a full-sized fridge/freezer, and a granite sink
The Thicket's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus a ceiling fan is installed
7/14
The Thicket's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus a ceiling fan is installed
The Thicket's living area includes a small dining table for two
8/14
The Thicket's living area includes a small dining table for two
The Thicket's interior has lots of natural light thanks to its generous glazing
9/14
The Thicket's interior has lots of natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Thicket's bathroom is reached by sliding barn-style doors from both the living room and the bedroom, which are positioned either side
10/14
The Thicket's bathroom is reached by sliding barn-style doors from both the living room and the bedroom, which are positioned either side
The Thicket's bathroom includes a shower, sink, flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
11/14
The Thicket's bathroom includes a shower, sink, flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
The Thicket's bathroom looks quite spacious for a tiny house
12/14
The Thicket's bathroom looks quite spacious for a tiny house
The Thicket's bedroom has a double bed, plus quite a lot of storage space available
13/14
The Thicket's bedroom has a double bed, plus quite a lot of storage space available
In addition to connecting to the bathroom, the Thicket's bedroom leads to the outside through a glazed door
14/14
In addition to connecting to the bathroom, the Thicket's bedroom leads to the outside through a glazed door
View gallery - 14 images

All tiny houses require compromises – it's unavoidable when your home is small enough to tow. However, the Thicket has fewer drawbacks than you'd expect given its relatively compact size, and it looks like it could be a good fit for first-time downsizers.

The Thicket, by Rewild Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.4 m), which is about average for a North American tiny house, with some coming considerably longer. However, its width comes in at 10.6 ft (3.2 m). Though the bump in size over the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m) seems negligible, those extra feet go a long way toward making it look more like a regular home and not a narrow corridor like some tiny houses. The drawback to this is that you need a permit to tow on a public road.

The exterior is finished in cedar and metal, with a metal roof. One misconception is that a metal roof makes a lot of noise in the rain, like an agricultural building, but as long as it's insulated and installed properly, it should be close enough to a traditional roof. I was pretty skeptical about this myself until I bought a house with a metal roof and it really is quiet. Generous glazing, including double glass doors, helps open up the living area to the outside. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in locally sourced woods, including a cedar ceiling and hemlock trims.

The Thicket's interior is finished in local woods, including cedar and hemlock
The Thicket's interior is finished in local woods, including cedar and hemlock

Inside, the extra width mentioned pays off in the kitchen, which easily fits full-size appliances. It has a propane oven and four-burner cooktop (gas lessens the draw on the electrical hookup), a full-size fridge/freezer, a scratch-resistant granite sink, acacia butcher block countertops, and custom cabinetry that's dark green but looks almost black in some of the photos.

A dining table for two is placed nearby, and adjacent to that is the living room area, with a sofa and an electric fireplace. There's also decent separation between the kitchen and living room, which is rare in a tiny house.

A sliding door accesses the spacious bathroom, which contains a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, a sink, and a washer/dryer, plus more storage space. From the bathroom, another sliding door reaches the bedroom. This has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its ground-floor position and contains a double bed and lots of storage. There's also a separate door connecting straight to the outside. Additionally, a wall-mounted ladder provides access to a storage loft situated above the adjacent bathroom.

The Thicket's double glass doors really help open up the home to the outside, though they do mean less wall space for shelving or mounting a TV, for example
The Thicket's double glass doors really help open up the home to the outside, though they do mean less wall space for shelving or mounting a TV, for example

The standard Thicket starts at around CAD 160,000 (roughly US$115,000), though the exact home shown, which was recently delivered to a customer, cost CAD 180,000 ($128,000).

Source: Rewild Homes

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!