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Tiny Houses

48-sq-ft tiny house is about as small and simple as they come

By Adam Williams
July 10, 2026
48-sq-ft tiny house is about as small and simple as they come
The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
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The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
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The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
A small folding deck provides an entrance to the tiny house
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A small folding deck provides an entrance to the tiny house
The tiny house's interior consists of a single multipurpose room with space for sleeping and storage
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The tiny house's exterior is finished in insulated metal panels
A bed/daybed is installed, and has some storage space underneath
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A bed/daybed is installed, and has some storage space underneath
Tiny Tiny Homes has also created a larger 96-sq-ft (8.9-sq-m) version of its tiny house
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Tiny Tiny Homes has also created a larger 96-sq-ft (8.9-sq-m) version of its tiny house
The larger tiny house looks much more roomy inside
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The larger tiny house looks much more roomy inside
The larger tiny house includes a kitchenette and a desk area
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The larger tiny house includes a kitchenette and a desk area
View gallery - 7 images

Tiny houses don't come much smaller or simpler than this 48-sq-ft (4.46-sq-m) model. Conceived as emergency accommodation, it provides a basic shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Referred to as the 48-sq-ft model, the towable dwelling is designed by Tiny Tiny Homes, which is a Canadian tiny house builder and charity. It's based on a single-axle trailer. We've no word on exact dimensions, but it has an approximate length of 6 ft (1.8 m), which is extraordinarily small even for a tiny house – albeit not quite the smallest we've ever seen.

A bed/daybed is installed, and has some storage space underneath
A bed/daybed is installed, and has some storage space underneath

The home's exterior is clad in insulated metal panels with a high level of insulation, which is important since the shelters are deployed year-round, including during Canada's extremely cold winters. It's painted blue and white, and has a small deck area at the front that folds up for easy transport.

The interior is finished in metal panels too and is taken up by a single room. This contains a bed/daybed with some space for storage under it, plus a long storage unit nearby. Other than that, there's a skylight overhead, an optional window-mounted air-conditioning unit, and an electric heater... and that's about it. There's no bathroom in this one, nor a kitchen.

One thing to bear in mind here is that these tiny houses are conceived as an alternative to roughing it in tents, not brick-and-mortar homes. They're intended as temporary emergency accommodation rather than a permanent solution to homelessness, and are installed in places with supporting facilities, like shared kitchens and bathrooms.

The larger tiny house includes a kitchenette and a desk area
The larger tiny house includes a kitchenette and a desk area

A pair of 48-sq-ft models were recently delivered to the Seeds of Hope Farm Project, which is a transitional housing development in Toronto. Tiny Tiny Homes has also created a very similar 96-sq-ft (8.9-sq-m) tiny house that's much more spacious and has room for a desk and a kitchenette, which is shown above.

Source: Tiny Tiny Homes

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeHomelessness
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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