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Tiny Houses

Park model tiny house provides apartment-style living on a single floor

By Adam Williams
July 04, 2026
Park model tiny house provides apartment-style living on a single floor
The Apex, by Rover Tiny Homes, is an extra-large park model tiny house that provides apartment-style living
The Apex, by Rover Tiny Homes, is an extra-large park model tiny house that provides apartment-style living
View 9 Images
The Apex, by Rover Tiny Homes, is an extra-large park model tiny house that provides apartment-style living
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The Apex, by Rover Tiny Homes, is an extra-large park model tiny house that provides apartment-style living
Double glass doors open into the Apex's spacious living room
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Double glass doors open into the Apex's spacious living room
The Apex's living room features an attractive sloping ceiling and generous glazing
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The Apex's living room features a sloping ceiling and generous glazing
The Apex's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink
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The Apex's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink
The Apex's breakfast bar dining area seats three people
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The Apex's breakfast bar dining area seats three people
The Apex has a dedicated mud room, providing storage for outdoor clothing etc. It also has its own separate entrance
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The Apex has a dedicated mud room, providing storage for outdoor clothing etc. It also has its own separate entrance
The Apex's bedroom offers generous headroom thanks to the home's single-floor layout
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The Apex's bedroom offers generous headroom thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Apex's bedroom contains a double bed and lots of built-in storage
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The Apex's bedroom contains a double bed and lots of built-in storage
The Apex's bathroom has an adjacent laundry area with a washer/dryer and some storage
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The Apex's bathroom has an adjacent laundry area with a washer/dryer and some storage
View gallery - 9 images

Some tiny houses seem to prioritize portability over comfort, but the Apex takes the opposite approach. It trades mobility for a spacious single-floor layout that's closer to an apartment than a traditional tiny house.

The Apex is designed by Canada's Rover Tiny Homes and is a non-towable park model. It measures 492 sq ft (45 sq m), which is definitely getting up there in size for a tiny house, and has a pleasantly cabin-like exterior that's clad in engineered wood and dark cedar shingles, with a metal roof. The interior design mirrors the rustic aesthetic and is finished in drywall, with wooden trim, plus vinyl plank flooring.

Double glass doors open into the Apex's spacious living room
Double glass doors open into the Apex's spacious living room

The home's main entrance is through double glass doors that open onto the living room, which takes up much of the available floorspace. This is defined by its sloping ceiling and generous glazing. It has plenty of room for a sofa, some additional chairs, and a wood-burning stove (this is an option, changed from a standard fireplace wall unit), with a mini-split air-conditioning unit affixed to the wall. Rover Tiny Homes says the Apex has high levels of insulation and airtightness, helping it perform well in both hot and cold climates.

The kitchen is adjacent and, unlike some tiny houses, really looks like you could do some serious cooking in there. It includes a sink, an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. There's a lot of cabinetry in this one, plus a breakfast bar dining area that seats three.

Further into the home, along a hallway, is a dedicated mud room for dirty walking gear and clothing. We rarely see these in tiny houses, but it looks useful and has lots of storage, plus its own separate entrance to the outside. The same hallway leads to the bathroom. It includes a laundry area with a washer/dryer and some shelving, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub, which is also a nice luxury to have in a tiny house – even one as large as this.

The Apex's bedroom offers generous headroom thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Apex's bedroom offers generous headroom thanks to the home's single-floor layout

Finally, at the far end of the hallway, on the opposite side of the home to the living room, is the bedroom. This is also spacious for a tiny house, with ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the single-floor layout. It has lots of built-in storage space, along with a double bed and a ceiling fan.

We've no word on how much this particular Apex tiny house cost, but the model starts at CAD 212,400 (roughly US$150,000). Those interested should contact the firm directly for delivery rates.

Source: Rover Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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