© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Apartment-sized tiny house embraces classic American styling

By Adam Williams
March 10, 2025
Apartment-sized tiny house embraces classic American styling
The Tulameen is a spacious tiny house arranged on one level that sleeps up to two people
The Tulameen is a spacious tiny house arranged on one level that sleeps up to two people
View 10 Images
The Tulameen is a spacious tiny house arranged on one level that sleeps up to two people
1/10
The Tulameen is a spacious tiny house arranged on one level that sleeps up to two people
The Tulameen includes both a main entrance and secondary entrance through its porch
2/10
The Tulameen includes both a main entrance and secondary entrance through its porch
The Tulameen's porch is compact, though adds a little bit of outdoor space
3/10
The Tulameen's porch is compact, though adds a little bit of outdoor space
The Tulameen's living room includes a sofa and a chair, plus a coffee table
4/10
The Tulameen's living room includes a sofa and a chair, plus a coffee table
The Tulameen's interior measures 378 sq ft (35 sq m) and is finished in pine
5/10
The Tulameen's interior measures 378 sq ft (35 sq m) and is finished in pine
The Tulameen's kitchen has a fridge/freezer, oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry
6/10
The Tulameen's kitchen has a fridge/freezer, oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Tulameen includes a small laundry area with a washer/dryer
7/10
The Tulameen includes a small laundry area with a washer/dryer
The Tulameen's bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
8/10
The Tulameen's bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Tulameen's bedroom contains a double bed and some storage space
9/10
The Tulameen's bedroom contains a double bed and some storage space
The Tulameen's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
10/10
The Tulameen's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 10 images

With its new Tulameen model, Rover Tiny Homes has produced its smallest tiny house to date. However, smallest is relative here, and this is still a large towable home, with a spacious interior layout that's arranged all on one level.

Taking its name from a Canadian mountain, the Tulameen is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 36 ft (10 m). It also has an increased width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on a public road in the US. So it's definitely on the larger side, though by no means up there with the biggest we've seen, like the 45-ft-long Tellico, for example.

The tiny house's exterior is a little different from the norm and inspired by traditional Cape Cod architecture, with cedar shakes cladding, an asphalt roof, and three decorative dormers. It also includes a main entrance plus a side entrance via a covered porch. Entering through that porch reveals the living room, which has a small sofa and a chair, plus a coffee table.

The kitchen is nearby and features a fridge/freezer, an oven with propane-powered four-burner stove, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry for its relatively small size.

The Tulameen's interior measures 378 sq ft (35 sq m) and is finished in pine
The Tulameen's interior measures 378 sq ft (35 sq m) and is finished in pine

The Tulameen's bathroom is further into the home, situated next to the other entrance, and has a laundry area with a washer/dryer area nearby. It has a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The bedroom is situated on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room and, since the layout is all on one level, has ample headroom to stand upright. It contains a double bed and some storage space and looks particularly spacious for a tiny house bedroom.

The Tulameen is designed to withstand a Canadian winter so has excellent insulation and is kept warm with electric heaters and a mini-split air-conditioning system. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is currently on the market for CAD169,900 (roughly US$118,000).

Source: Rover Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!