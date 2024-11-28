© 2024 New Atlas
Apartment-sized tiny house brings comfort into small living lifestyle

By Adam Williams
November 27, 2024
Apartment-sized tiny house brings comfort into small living lifestyle
The Silvertip tiny house can be installed on a trailer or permanent foundations and offers a spacious apartment-like interior
The Silvertip tiny house can be installed on a trailer or permanent foundations and offers a spacious apartment-like interior
The Silvertip tiny house can be installed on a trailer or permanent foundations and offers a spacious apartment-like interior
The Silvertip tiny house can be installed on a trailer or permanent foundations and offers a spacious apartment-like interior
The Silvertip's living room looks light-filled, thanks to its generous glazing
The Silvertip's living room looks light-filled, thanks to its generous glazing
The Silvertip's living room is large and includes an electric fireplace, a sofa, and seating
The Silvertip's living room is large and includes an electric fireplace, a sofa, and seating
The Silvertip's interior measures 480 sq ft (44.6 sq m), much of which is taken up by the open living area
The Silvertip's interior measures 480 sq ft (44.6 sq m), much of which is taken up by the open living area
The Silvertip's kitchen includes breakfast bar seating for two
The Silvertip's kitchen includes breakfast bar seating for two
The Silvertip's main entrance connects its outdoor deck area and kitchen
The Silvertip's main entrance connects its outdoor deck area and kitchen
The Silvertip's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, an oven, and a dishwasher
The Silvertip's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, an oven, and a dishwasher
The Silvertip's kitchen has lots of cabinetry and storage space
The Silvertip's kitchen has lots of cabinetry and storage space
The Silvertip's master bedroom is downstairs and includes a queen-sized bed, with ample headroom to stand upright
The Silvertip's master bedroom is downstairs and includes a queen-sized bed, with ample headroom to stand upright
The Silvertip's hallway includes a secondary entrance plus a washing machine and dryer, as well as access to the home's loft-based bedroom
The Silvertip's hallway includes a secondary entrance plus a washing machine and dryer, as well as access to the home's loft-based bedroom
The Silvertip's bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a bathtub and shower
The Silvertip's bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a bathtub and shower
Canada's Rover Tiny Homes, the firm behind the Cypress, recently completed another non-towable model that offers a similarly spacious living experience. Named the Silvertip, it provides the kind of home comforts that you'd usually associate more with an apartment than a tiny house, including a large bedroom, a bathtub, and a dishwasher.

The Silvertip can be installed on a trailer or alternatively on foundations, as is the case with the example model shown, which is owned by Rover Tiny Homes and used by their families. Its exterior has a deck and the dwelling is finished in engineered wood, with cedar accenting, and a metal roof.

It measures 480 sq ft (44.6 sq m), which definitely puts it at the higher end of the small living scale, up there with homes like the Pisgah Park Model. The main entrance, which is accessed from the deck, opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa, with a table and a pair of chairs, and a large electric fireplace.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is also generously proportioned. It has quartz countertops, with a breakfast bar for two, a fridge/freezer, an oven with stove, a sink, the dishwasher mentioned, and lots of storage space.

The Silvertip's interior measures 480 sq ft (44.6 sq m), much of which is taken up by the open living area
The Silvertip's interior measures 480 sq ft (44.6 sq m), much of which is taken up by the open living area

The kitchen connects to a hallway which hosts a laundry area with a stacked washing machine and dryer, plus a secondary entrance into the home. This also leads to the bathroom, which contains a vanity sink, a bathtub and shower, and a flushing toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Silvertip. The master bedroom is downstairs and has lots of storage and a queen-sized bed. There's ample headroom to stand upright in there thanks to it being downstairs – which is by no means the norm in a tiny house.

The second sleeping area, meanwhile, is a loft that's accessed by ladder and has a low ceiling and enough space for either storage or a double bed.

The Silvertip's master bedroom is downstairs and includes a queen-sized bed, with ample headroom to stand upright
The Silvertip's master bedroom is downstairs and includes a queen-sized bed, with ample headroom to stand upright

The Silvertip starts at CAD 159,900 (US$113,500), but has lots of options, such as its number of bedrooms, interior layout and size, so this price can obviously change significantly.

Source: Rover Tiny Homes

