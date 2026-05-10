Extra-wide tiny house makes full-time small living comfortable

This extra-wide tiny house features a spacious interior specifically designed to make full-time small living comfortable. Arranged on a single floor, it would be a good fit for a couple or a family, and includes a generous living area and two bedrooms.

The Sky is designed by Vagabond Haven and has a length of 11 m (36 ft), which is definitely on the larger side for a European tiny house, while its additional width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft) means it has a more apartment-like interior than most tiny houses. It's based on a trailer, though its wheels are only rated for minor on-site movements and it must otherwise be transported by truck. The exterior is clad in an attractive combination of engineered wood and metal siding, and topped by a metal roof.

The Sky tiny house's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and cabinetry Vagabond Haven

The interior is finished in wood and features laminate flooring, generous glazing, and a high ceiling height of 3.05 m (10 ft), helping create an open and airy feel. The living room contains a large sofa and a coffee table, positioned opposite a wall-mounted TV. A dining table seats four. Like Vagabond Haven's somewhat similar Smile model, the nearby kitchen is quite simple and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a small fridge/freezer, and cabinetry, plus there's space to add more appliances.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a door and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet. It also has space for a washer/dryer to be fitted.

As mentioned, there are two bedrooms in the Sky, both of which have ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout. The master bedroom includes a king-sized bed, a couple of bedside tables, and a wardrobe. It also has its own glass door providing direct access to the outside.

The second bedroom is the smaller of the two and can fit either a single bed or bunk beds, plus a desk and chair, allowing it to double as a guest room or office. It also has a little more storage space.

The Sky tiny house features a spacious living room with a high ceiling and generous glazing Vagabond Haven

There are lots of optional upgrades available for the Sky, including a full off-grid setup with solar panels, batteries, and rainwater capture. The tiny house starts at roughly €60,000 (US$71,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven