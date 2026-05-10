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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house makes full-time small living comfortable

By Adam Williams
May 10, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house makes full-time small living comfortable
The Sky tiny house, by Vagabond Haven, is a two-bedroom tiny house with a spacious interior
The Sky tiny house, by Vagabond Haven, is a two-bedroom tiny house with a spacious interior
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The Sky tiny house, by Vagabond Haven, is a two-bedroom tiny house with a spacious interior
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The Sky tiny house, by Vagabond Haven, is a two-bedroom tiny house with a spacious interior
The Sky tiny house has a length of 11 m (36 ft) and an increased width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft)
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The Sky tiny house has a length of 11 m (36 ft) and an increased width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft)
The Sky tiny house is based on a trailer, but its wheels are only rated for small on-site movements, so it needs to be transported by truck
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The Sky tiny house is based on a trailer, but its wheels are only rated for small on-site movements, so it needs to be transported by truck
The Sky tiny house features an exterior finished in engineered wood, with metal siding
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The Sky tiny house features an exterior finished in engineered wood, with metal siding
The Sky tiny house's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and cabinetry
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The Sky tiny house's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and cabinetry
The Sky tiny house features a spacious living room with a high ceiling and generous glazing
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The Sky tiny house features a spacious living room with a high ceiling and generous glazing
The Sky tiny house includes a dining table for four and a wall-mounted TV
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The Sky tiny house includes a dining table for four and a wall-mounted TV
The Sky tiny house's master bedroom includes a king-sized bed, bedside tables, and a wardrobe
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The Sky tiny house's master bedroom includes a king-sized bed, bedside tables, and a wardrobe
The Sky tiny house's master bedroom has a glass door which provides direct outdoor access
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The Sky tiny house's master bedroom has a glass door which provides direct outdoor access
The Sky tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet
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The Sky tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet
The Sky tiny house's secondary bedroom can function as both a guest room and a home office
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The Sky tiny house's secondary bedroom can function as both a guest room and a home office
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This extra-wide tiny house features a spacious interior specifically designed to make full-time small living comfortable. Arranged on a single floor, it would be a good fit for a couple or a family, and includes a generous living area and two bedrooms.

The Sky is designed by Vagabond Haven and has a length of 11 m (36 ft), which is definitely on the larger side for a European tiny house, while its additional width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft) means it has a more apartment-like interior than most tiny houses. It's based on a trailer, though its wheels are only rated for minor on-site movements and it must otherwise be transported by truck. The exterior is clad in an attractive combination of engineered wood and metal siding, and topped by a metal roof.

The Sky tiny house's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and cabinetry
The Sky tiny house's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and cabinetry

The interior is finished in wood and features laminate flooring, generous glazing, and a high ceiling height of 3.05 m (10 ft), helping create an open and airy feel. The living room contains a large sofa and a coffee table, positioned opposite a wall-mounted TV. A dining table seats four. Like Vagabond Haven's somewhat similar Smile model, the nearby kitchen is quite simple and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a small fridge/freezer, and cabinetry, plus there's space to add more appliances.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a door and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet. It also has space for a washer/dryer to be fitted.

As mentioned, there are two bedrooms in the Sky, both of which have ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout. The master bedroom includes a king-sized bed, a couple of bedside tables, and a wardrobe. It also has its own glass door providing direct access to the outside.

The second bedroom is the smaller of the two and can fit either a single bed or bunk beds, plus a desk and chair, allowing it to double as a guest room or office. It also has a little more storage space.

The Sky tiny house features a spacious living room with a high ceiling and generous glazing
The Sky tiny house features a spacious living room with a high ceiling and generous glazing

There are lots of optional upgrades available for the Sky, including a full off-grid setup with solar panels, batteries, and rainwater capture. The tiny house starts at roughly €60,000 (US$71,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseBuilding and ConstructionHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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