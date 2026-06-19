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Tiny Houses

Skyscraper-style tiny house sleeps two in a compact footprint

By Adam Williams
June 19, 2026
Skyscraper-style tiny house sleeps two in a compact footprint
La Ruche, by Quadrapol, is an unusual tiny house that takes the form of a tower and sleeps up to two people
La Ruche, by Quadrapol, is an unusual tiny house that takes the form of a tower and sleeps up to two people
View 10 Images
La Ruche, by Quadrapol, is an unusual tiny house that takes the form of a tower and sleeps up to two people
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La Ruche, by Quadrapol, is an unusual tiny house that takes the form of a tower and sleeps up to two people
La Ruche measures just 10 sq m (107 sq ft), making it exceptionally small even by tiny house standards
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La Ruche measures just 10 sq m (107 sq ft), making it exceptionally small even by tiny house standards
La Ruche features a timber frame and a pine exterior available in a choice of colors
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La Ruche features a timber frame and a pine exterior available in a choice of colors
La Ruche is accessed by a single glass door that opens into the home's kitchen
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La Ruche is accessed by a single glass door that opens into the home's kitchen
La Ruche's interior is finished in spruce paneling and vinyl flooring
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La Ruche's interior is finished in spruce paneling and vinyl flooring
La Ruche's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and built-in storage
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La Ruche's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and built-in storage
La Ruche's bathroom is separated from the kitchen by a curtain and contains a shower and toilet
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La Ruche's bathroom is separated from the kitchen by a curtain and contains a shower and toilet
La Ruche features a wall-mounted drop-down dining table that seats two people
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La Ruche features a wall-mounted drop-down dining table that seats two people
La Ruche's upper level is accessed by a ladder that can be stowed against the wall when not in use
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La Ruche's upper level is accessed by a ladder that can be stowed against the wall when not in use
La Ruche's bedroom contains a bed, a storage unit, and a netted shelf
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La Ruche's bedroom contains a bed, a storage unit, and a netted shelf
View gallery - 10 images

Picture a tiny house in your mind and it probably looks a little like a cottage on wheels. However, La Ruche takes a different approach and, rather than spreading its limited floorspace across a conventional layout, stacks its living spaces vertically like a tower.

Designed by Quadrapol, La Ruche is a similar idea to the DQ Tower, though that is a little larger and has three floors. It is a non-towable model that needs to be transported to the site by truck, and seems a better fit as a guest house or vacation home, rather than full-time residence.

La Ruche's interior is finished in spruce paneling and vinyl flooring
La Ruche's interior is finished in spruce paneling and vinyl flooring

It features a timber frame and a pine exterior that comes in a choice of colors. With a length of 2.17 m (7.1 ft) and a width of 2.3 m (7.6 ft), it reaches a height of 4.12 m (13.6 ft), so is extraordinarily compact, even by tiny house standards.

The interior measures 10 sq m (107 sq ft), and consists of two levels finished in spruce paneling, with vinyl flooring. The home's single glass door opens into its kitchen. Quadrapol has done a good job here fitting everything in, and it includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, and some cabinetry and shelving. Nearby, a drop-down table is attached to the wall and seats two. A curtain divides the kitchen space from the bathroom, which contains a shower and a toilet.

The upper level bedroom is accessed by a wooden ladder that can be stowed against the wall when not in use. It's as snug as you'd expect up there and has enough space for a double bed, plus it contains a storage unit and a netted shelf.

La Ruche's bedroom contains a bed, a storage unit, and a netted shelf
La Ruche's bedroom contains a bed, a storage unit, and a netted shelf

La Ruche is up for sale from just €27,333 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$31,000), plus taxes. Quadrapol says it can be installed in a back garden or similar setting without requiring a permit, though this will of course vary depending on location. We've no word on international delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Quadrapol

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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