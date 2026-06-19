Skyscraper-style tiny house sleeps two in a compact footprint

Picture a tiny house in your mind and it probably looks a little like a cottage on wheels. However, La Ruche takes a different approach and, rather than spreading its limited floorspace across a conventional layout, stacks its living spaces vertically like a tower.

Designed by Quadrapol, La Ruche is a similar idea to the DQ Tower, though that is a little larger and has three floors. It is a non-towable model that needs to be transported to the site by truck, and seems a better fit as a guest house or vacation home, rather than full-time residence.

La Ruche's interior is finished in spruce paneling and vinyl flooring Quadrapol

It features a timber frame and a pine exterior that comes in a choice of colors. With a length of 2.17 m (7.1 ft) and a width of 2.3 m (7.6 ft), it reaches a height of 4.12 m (13.6 ft), so is extraordinarily compact, even by tiny house standards.

The interior measures 10 sq m (107 sq ft), and consists of two levels finished in spruce paneling, with vinyl flooring. The home's single glass door opens into its kitchen. Quadrapol has done a good job here fitting everything in, and it includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, and some cabinetry and shelving. Nearby, a drop-down table is attached to the wall and seats two. A curtain divides the kitchen space from the bathroom, which contains a shower and a toilet.

The upper level bedroom is accessed by a wooden ladder that can be stowed against the wall when not in use. It's as snug as you'd expect up there and has enough space for a double bed, plus it contains a storage unit and a netted shelf.

La Ruche's bedroom contains a bed, a storage unit, and a netted shelf Quadrapol

La Ruche is up for sale from just €27,333 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$31,000), plus taxes. Quadrapol says it can be installed in a back garden or similar setting without requiring a permit, though this will of course vary depending on location. We've no word on international delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Quadrapol