Skyscraper-style tiny house puts vertical spin on downsizing

This two-bedroom, skyscraper-style tiny house puts a vertical spin on downsizing. Named DQ Tower, the unusual prefab residence consists of three floors and is designed to fit into people's backyards and other small spaces.

Bringing to mind the Tiny Tower, the DQ Tower has a footprint of just 4 x 4.20 m (13.1 x 13.10 ft), and stands 8.6 m (28.2 ft) tall. To put that into perspective, a compact towable tiny house would typically have a length of around 6 m (20 ft), and a width of 2.6 m (8.5 ft) as standard. It's delivered and installed using a truck and crane.

The tiny house is made from a steel frame, with insulation, fiber cement panels, and aluminum wall panels. It's accessed by a few steps and entered through glass doors into the first floor living area. This includes a small kitchen with an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and some cabinetry. A secondary bathroom is adjacent and has a sink, a flushing toilet, and a washing machine. Elsewhere on the first floor is the living room, which features a sofa bed and a dining table.

A staircase leads up to the second floor. This includes the main bathroom, which has a shower, plus a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. There is also a bedroom on this level. It has a single bed and a large wardrobe for storage, and could alternatively be a good fit for an office or gym. There's also ample headroom to stand upright unlike a standard tiny house.

The third and uppermost floor is reached by another flight of stairs and hosts the master bedroom. It contains a double bed and a large wardrobe, plus a desk area/dressing table. Again there's lots of headroom to stand upright.

The DQ Tower is envisioned as a vacation home or rental and the model shown is actually up for rent on Airbnb in Germany. Additionally, it can also be outfitted as a mini office building or perhaps even a full-time residence.

The DQ Tower starts at €150,000 (roughly US$176,000) and is made in Germany. Build time is estimated at eight months, and it's available in mainland Europe.

Source: DQ Tower