Skyscraper-style tiny house puts vertical spin on downsizing

By Adam Williams
July 02, 2025
Skyscraper-style tiny house puts vertical spin on downsizing
The DQ Tower includes two bedrooms and starts at €150,000 (roughly US$176,000)
The DQ Tower is delivered by truck and installed using a crane
The DQ Tower's first floor includes its living room and kitchen, as well as a secondary bathroom
The DQ Tower features generous glazing on every floor, helping fill the interior with daylight
The DQ Tower's living room includes a sofa bed and a small dining table
The model shown is actually up for rent on Airbnb in Germany
The DQ Tower's main bathroom is located on the second floor and has a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The DQ Tower's kitchen is small and includes an induction cooktop, a small fridge, and a sink
DQ Tower has a floorspace of just 39 sq m (420 sq ft), which is spread over its three floors
The DQ Tower's master bedroom is situated on its uppermost floor and includes a double bed
The DQ Tower's master bedroom includes a large wardrobe and a desk/dressing table
This two-bedroom, skyscraper-style tiny house puts a vertical spin on downsizing. Named DQ Tower, the unusual prefab residence consists of three floors and is designed to fit into people's backyards and other small spaces.

Bringing to mind the Tiny Tower, the DQ Tower has a footprint of just 4 x 4.20 m (13.1 x 13.10 ft), and stands 8.6 m (28.2 ft) tall. To put that into perspective, a compact towable tiny house would typically have a length of around 6 m (20 ft), and a width of 2.6 m (8.5 ft) as standard. It's delivered and installed using a truck and crane.

The tiny house is made from a steel frame, with insulation, fiber cement panels, and aluminum wall panels. It's accessed by a few steps and entered through glass doors into the first floor living area. This includes a small kitchen with an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and some cabinetry. A secondary bathroom is adjacent and has a sink, a flushing toilet, and a washing machine. Elsewhere on the first floor is the living room, which features a sofa bed and a dining table.

The model shown is actually up for rent on Airbnb in Germany
A staircase leads up to the second floor. This includes the main bathroom, which has a shower, plus a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. There is also a bedroom on this level. It has a single bed and a large wardrobe for storage, and could alternatively be a good fit for an office or gym. There's also ample headroom to stand upright unlike a standard tiny house.

The third and uppermost floor is reached by another flight of stairs and hosts the master bedroom. It contains a double bed and a large wardrobe, plus a desk area/dressing table. Again there's lots of headroom to stand upright.

The DQ Tower's master bedroom is situated on its uppermost floor and includes a double bed
The DQ Tower is envisioned as a vacation home or rental and the model shown is actually up for rent on Airbnb in Germany. Additionally, it can also be outfitted as a mini office building or perhaps even a full-time residence.

The DQ Tower starts at €150,000 (roughly US$176,000) and is made in Germany. Build time is estimated at eight months, and it's available in mainland Europe.

Source: DQ Tower

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

