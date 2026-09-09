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Tiny Houses

XL tiny house spreads out for maximum comfort on a single floor

By Adam Williams
September 09, 2026
XL tiny house spreads out for maximum comfort on a single floor
The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
View 10 Images
The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
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The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
The Glass House is located on Escape's own Canoe Bay Village in Wisconsin
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The Glass House is located on Escape's own Canoe Bay Village in Wisconsin
The Glass House has an enclosed porch providing a large indoor/outdoor living area
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The Glass House has an enclosed porch providing a large indoor/outdoor living area
The Glass House's kitchen includes a full-size fridge/freezer and dishwasher
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The Glass House's kitchen includes a full-size fridge/freezer and dishwasher
The Glass House's interior is dominated by a large window wall
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The Glass House's interior is dominated by a large window wall
The Glass House's extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa
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The Glass House's extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa
The Glass House's bedroom includes a king-sized bed and a large closet
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The Glass House's bedroom includes a king-sized bed and a large closet
The Glass House's bedroom features generous glazing, framing the view of a nearby lake
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The Glass House's bedroom features generous glazing, framing the view of a nearby lake
The Glass House's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and quite a lot of storage space
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The Glass House's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and quite a lot of storage space
The Glass House's bathroom features a large glass-enclosed tiled shower
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The Glass House's bathroom features a large glass-enclosed tiled shower
View gallery - 10 images

Tiny houses don't come much bigger or more spacious than this recent XL model. It features a roomy and apartment-like interior that's arranged on one floor, making small living about as comfortable as possible.

Designed by Escape, the Glass House is a non-towable park model and an evolution of its Shoreline Glass House. Finished in cedar, it stretches a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) – which, to put it into perspective, is almost three times that of the Petite Pelican – and is also unusually wide at 12 ft (3.6 m). This enables the entire home to be arranged more like a studio apartment than a typical tiny house.

The Glass House has an enclosed porch providing a large indoor/outdoor living area
The Glass House has an enclosed porch providing a large indoor/outdoor living area

One real highlight in this one is its enclosed porch, which provides a spacious indoor/outdoor living area with plenty of room for furniture. From here, glass doors open onto the interior proper. This is centered around an open living/kitchen area that's dominated by an impressive window wall with a length of 30 ft (9 m) – which is where it gets its Glass House name.

The kitchen is equipped with a full-size fridge/freezer, a combination microwave/convection oven, an induction cooktop, and a small sink. There's also a full-size dishwasher, which is a definite bonus in a tiny house of any size, plus quite a lot of cabinetry, including a wardrobe unit near the entrance. Quartz counters round out the space, and a wooden dining table for two is installed nearby.

The extra width is most notable in the living room, which has an L-shaped sofa that's massive by tiny house standards. This really makes a difference to daily comfort and is one of the reasons I'd recommend a wider tiny house over the standard-width models whenever possible. The living room also contains a TV and a coffee table.

At the far end of the tiny house, opposite the entrance, is a proper bedroom, rather than the loft-style sleeping spaces found in many tiny houses. Accessed by a hallway that has a laundry nook containing a stacked washer and dryer, it hosts a king-sized bed with built-in nightstands and a large closet. Thanks to the single-floor layout of the home, there's ample headroom to stand up and walk around the room.

The bathroom in this one is actually an en-suite, accessed through the bedroom. It contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

The Glass House's extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa
The Glass House's extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa

The Glass House model pictured is already built and located at Escape's own Canoe Bay Village in Wisconsin. It's up for sale for US$227,430, and the idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental for the plot and services.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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