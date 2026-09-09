XL tiny house spreads out for maximum comfort on a single floor

Tiny houses don't come much bigger or more spacious than this recent XL model. It features a roomy and apartment-like interior that's arranged on one floor, making small living about as comfortable as possible.

Designed by Escape, the Glass House is a non-towable park model and an evolution of its Shoreline Glass House. Finished in cedar, it stretches a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) – which, to put it into perspective, is almost three times that of the Petite Pelican – and is also unusually wide at 12 ft (3.6 m). This enables the entire home to be arranged more like a studio apartment than a typical tiny house.

The Glass House has an enclosed porch providing a large indoor/outdoor living area Escape

One real highlight in this one is its enclosed porch, which provides a spacious indoor/outdoor living area with plenty of room for furniture. From here, glass doors open onto the interior proper. This is centered around an open living/kitchen area that's dominated by an impressive window wall with a length of 30 ft (9 m) – which is where it gets its Glass House name.

The kitchen is equipped with a full-size fridge/freezer, a combination microwave/convection oven, an induction cooktop, and a small sink. There's also a full-size dishwasher, which is a definite bonus in a tiny house of any size, plus quite a lot of cabinetry, including a wardrobe unit near the entrance. Quartz counters round out the space, and a wooden dining table for two is installed nearby.

The extra width is most notable in the living room, which has an L-shaped sofa that's massive by tiny house standards. This really makes a difference to daily comfort and is one of the reasons I'd recommend a wider tiny house over the standard-width models whenever possible. The living room also contains a TV and a coffee table.

At the far end of the tiny house, opposite the entrance, is a proper bedroom, rather than the loft-style sleeping spaces found in many tiny houses. Accessed by a hallway that has a laundry nook containing a stacked washer and dryer, it hosts a king-sized bed with built-in nightstands and a large closet. Thanks to the single-floor layout of the home, there's ample headroom to stand up and walk around the room.

The bathroom in this one is actually an en-suite, accessed through the bedroom. It contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

The Glass House's extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa Escape

The Glass House model pictured is already built and located at Escape's own Canoe Bay Village in Wisconsin. It's up for sale for US$227,430, and the idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental for the plot and services.

Source: Escape