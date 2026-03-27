Light-filled tiny house provides apartment-style living on one level

This recently completed tiny house has about as spacious and light-filled an interior as you could ask for. It features an extra-wide layout that's all on one floor and incorporates some nice home comforts too, including a walk-in closet, a huge sofa, and an enclosed porch.

Designed by Escape, the Shoreline Glass House is a non-towable park model and is on the big side for a tiny house, even in North America. It has a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m), which makes for a much larger interior than is typical – indeed it looks comparable in size to a small apartment.

The Shoreline Glass House has a considerable length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m) Escape

The tiny house is accessed through a large enclosed porch, which provides some semi-outdoor living space. Inside the home proper, the majority of the available floorspace is centered around a spacious living/kitchen area that feels very open for a tiny house, and includes 30 ft (9 m) of windows on one wall, giving it the "Glass House" name.

The kitchen is equipped with a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, a microwave oven, and a sink. Stone countertops and lots of cabinetry, including a pantry, round off the space, while nearby lies a dining table.

The living room is adjacent. This contains as large a sofa as you'll get in a tiny house. It's arranged into an L-shape around an electric fireplace, plus an entertainment center with a TV.

At the opposite side of the home to the porch is the bedroom. This has ample space to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout. As mentioned, it has a walk-in closet, along with a king-sized bed and built-in storage. From here, the bathroom is also reached and it contains a vanity sink with a stone countertop, a washer dryer, a flushing toilet, and a large glass-enclosed shower, plus storage.

The Shoreline Glass House is accessed through a large enclosed porch that adds semi-outdoor living space Escape

The situation with the Shoreline Glass House is a little different to most models we cover. It's already built and located in Escape's own Canoe Bay Village in Wisconsin. It's up for sale for US$196,240 and the idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental of $680 for the plot and services.

Source: Escape