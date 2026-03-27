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Tiny Houses

Light-filled tiny house provides apartment-style living on one level

By Adam Williams
March 27, 2026
Light-filled tiny house provides apartment-style living on one level
The Shoreline Glass House is an extra-wide tiny house that features a single-level layout and a remarkably spacious interior
The Shoreline Glass House is an extra-wide tiny house that features a single-level layout and a remarkably spacious interior
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The Shoreline Glass House is an extra-wide tiny house that features a single-level layout and a remarkably spacious interior
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The Shoreline Glass House is an extra-wide tiny house that features a single-level layout and a remarkably spacious interior
The Shoreline Glass House is accessed through a large enclosed porch that adds semi-outdoor living space
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The Shoreline Glass House is accessed through a large enclosed porch that adds semi-outdoor living space
The Shoreline Glass House has a considerable length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m)
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The Shoreline Glass House has a considerable length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m)
The Shoreline Glass House features a light-filled interior thanks to 30 ft (9 m) of glazing on one wall
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The Shoreline Glass House features a light-filled interior thanks to 30 ft (9 m) of glazing on one wall
The Shoreline Glass House includes a spacious open-plan living and kitchen area
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The Shoreline Glass House includes a spacious open-plan living and kitchen area
The Shoreline Glass House's bathroom includes a large glass-enclosed shower with a width of 5 ft (1.5 m)
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The Shoreline Glass House's bathroom includes a large glass-enclosed shower with a width of 5 ft (1.5 m)
The Shoreline Glass House's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer
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The Shoreline Glass House's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer
The Shoreline Glass House's bedroom has enough headroom to stand upright and a king-sized bed
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The Shoreline Glass House's bedroom has enough headroom to stand upright and a king-sized bed
View gallery - 8 images

This recently completed tiny house has about as spacious and light-filled an interior as you could ask for. It features an extra-wide layout that's all on one floor and incorporates some nice home comforts too, including a walk-in closet, a huge sofa, and an enclosed porch.

Designed by Escape, the Shoreline Glass House is a non-towable park model and is on the big side for a tiny house, even in North America. It has a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m), which makes for a much larger interior than is typical – indeed it looks comparable in size to a small apartment.

The Shoreline Glass House has a considerable length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m)
The Shoreline Glass House has a considerable length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m)

The tiny house is accessed through a large enclosed porch, which provides some semi-outdoor living space. Inside the home proper, the majority of the available floorspace is centered around a spacious living/kitchen area that feels very open for a tiny house, and includes 30 ft (9 m) of windows on one wall, giving it the "Glass House" name.

The kitchen is equipped with a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, a microwave oven, and a sink. Stone countertops and lots of cabinetry, including a pantry, round off the space, while nearby lies a dining table.

The living room is adjacent. This contains as large a sofa as you'll get in a tiny house. It's arranged into an L-shape around an electric fireplace, plus an entertainment center with a TV.

At the opposite side of the home to the porch is the bedroom. This has ample space to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout. As mentioned, it has a walk-in closet, along with a king-sized bed and built-in storage. From here, the bathroom is also reached and it contains a vanity sink with a stone countertop, a washer dryer, a flushing toilet, and a large glass-enclosed shower, plus storage.

The Shoreline Glass House is accessed through a large enclosed porch that adds semi-outdoor living space
The Shoreline Glass House is accessed through a large enclosed porch that adds semi-outdoor living space

The situation with the Shoreline Glass House is a little different to most models we cover. It's already built and located in Escape's own Canoe Bay Village in Wisconsin. It's up for sale for US$196,240 and the idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental of $680 for the plot and services.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 8 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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