© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny house goes wide and tall for a comfortable life on wheels

By Adam Williams
March 10, 2026
Tiny house goes wide and tall for a comfortable life on wheels
The eONE XL Wide & Tall, by Escape, offers a lot of living space in its extra-wide frame
The eONE XL Wide & Tall, by Escape, offers a lot of living space in its extra-wide frame
View 8 Images
The eONE XL Wide & Tall, by Escape, offers a lot of living space in its extra-wide frame
1/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall, by Escape, offers a lot of living space in its extra-wide frame
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's kitchen is well-stocked and includes an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a sink
2/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's kitchen is well-stocked and includes an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a sink
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a huge window, framing the view and maximizing daylight inside
3/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a huge window, framing the view and maximizing daylight inside
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a large entertainment center with a TV and an electric fireplace
4/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a large entertainment center with a TV and an electric fireplace
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's loft is very spacious and consists of two areas connected by a gangway
5/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's loft is very spacious and consists of two areas connected by a gangway
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's loft has a low ceiling and ample space to be used as one or two bedrooms
6/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's loft has a low ceiling and ample space to be used as one or two bedrooms
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's bathroom includes some additional storage space
7/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's bathroom includes some additional storage space
The eONE XL Wide & Tall bathroom features a stone vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bath/shower, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house
8/8
The eONE XL Wide & Tall bathroom features a stone vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bath/shower, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house
View gallery - 8 images

When it comes to tiny houses, space is always at a premium and it's all too easy for them to feel cramped inside. The eONE XL Wide & Tall addresses this by stretching out wider and taller than is standard to ensure an open and comfortable interior.

Designed by Escape, the eONE XL Wide & Tall is an upgraded version of the firm's ONE XL. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in custom engineered wood siding, with a metal roof. It has a length of 31 ft (9.45 m) and a width of 9.6 ft (2.9 m), plus a height of 13.6 ft (4.2 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow on a public road but provides a significantly wider interior than a typical tiny house.

The eONE XL Wide & Tall's kitchen is well-stocked and includes an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a sink
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's kitchen is well-stocked and includes an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a sink

The eONE XL Wide & Tall's interior decor follows a similar style to other Escape models and has a lot of windows. Its glass door entrance opens into its kitchen, which looks spacious and is well-stocked for a tiny house. It includes an electric oven and induction cooktop, plus a sink, a microwave, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. There's also a lot of cabinetry inside.

The kitchen connects to the living room. That extra width really helps in here, and it features generous glazing, with room for a sofa, a large entertainment center with a TV and an electric fireplace, and more storage.

Staying on the ground floor, the bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room. Though compact, it's equipped with storage space, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a shower/bath, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house.

The upper floor is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and consists of one large open space that's divided into two. It still has a low ceiling as you'd expect, though it looks marginally higher than most tiny houses thanks to the extra height of the home. Both parts of the loft are connected with a small gangway and can be configured as two bedrooms, or alternatively as a storage space and bedroom, for example.

The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a huge window, framing the view and maximizing daylight inside
The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a huge window, framing the view and maximizing daylight inside

The eONE XL Wide & Tall is usually built to order but the model shown is currently up for sale for US$88,015. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly for details.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!