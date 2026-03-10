Tiny house goes wide and tall for a comfortable life on wheels

When it comes to tiny houses, space is always at a premium and it's all too easy for them to feel cramped inside. The eONE XL Wide & Tall addresses this by stretching out wider and taller than is standard to ensure an open and comfortable interior.

Designed by Escape, the eONE XL Wide & Tall is an upgraded version of the firm's ONE XL. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in custom engineered wood siding, with a metal roof. It has a length of 31 ft (9.45 m) and a width of 9.6 ft (2.9 m), plus a height of 13.6 ft (4.2 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow on a public road but provides a significantly wider interior than a typical tiny house.

The eONE XL Wide & Tall's kitchen is well-stocked and includes an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a sink Escape

The eONE XL Wide & Tall's interior decor follows a similar style to other Escape models and has a lot of windows. Its glass door entrance opens into its kitchen, which looks spacious and is well-stocked for a tiny house. It includes an electric oven and induction cooktop, plus a sink, a microwave, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. There's also a lot of cabinetry inside.

The kitchen connects to the living room. That extra width really helps in here, and it features generous glazing, with room for a sofa, a large entertainment center with a TV and an electric fireplace, and more storage.

Staying on the ground floor, the bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room. Though compact, it's equipped with storage space, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a shower/bath, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house.

The upper floor is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and consists of one large open space that's divided into two. It still has a low ceiling as you'd expect, though it looks marginally higher than most tiny houses thanks to the extra height of the home. Both parts of the loft are connected with a small gangway and can be configured as two bedrooms, or alternatively as a storage space and bedroom, for example.

The eONE XL Wide & Tall's living room includes a huge window, framing the view and maximizing daylight inside Escape

The eONE XL Wide & Tall is usually built to order but the model shown is currently up for sale for US$88,015. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly for details.

Source: Escape