© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Shipping container transformed into cozy tiny house for two

By Adam Williams
September 14, 2026
Shipping container transformed into cozy tiny house for two
The Luna Cottage is a two-person tiny house that has been built from a standard shipping container
The Luna Cottage is a two-person tiny house that has been built from a standard shipping container
View 11 Images
The Luna Cottage is a two-person tiny house that has been built from a standard shipping container
1/11
The Luna Cottage is a two-person tiny house that has been built from a standard shipping container
The shipping container that makes up the Luna Cottage has been painted white and modified with windows and a door
2/11
The shipping container that makes up the Luna Cottage has been painted white and modified with windows and a door
The Luna Cottage's shipping container has had a roof added, which provides a shading overhang and porch
3/11
The Luna Cottage's shipping container has had a roof added, which provides a shading overhang and porch
The Luna Cottage's porch includes hanging chairs, a BBQ, and a hot tub
4/11
The Luna Cottage's porch includes hanging chairs, a BBQ, and a hot tub
The Luna Cottage's porch also includes a seating area and table
5/11
The Luna Cottage's porch also includes a seating area and table
The Luna Cottage's living room features a sofa, a coffee table, an electric fireplace, and a mini-split air-con unit
6/11
The Luna Cottage's living room features a sofa, a coffee table, an electric fireplace, and a mini-split air-con unit
The Luna Cottage's living room has a TV mounted to the wall
7/11
The Luna Cottage's living room has a TV mounted to the wall
The Luna Cottage features an open layout that maximizes space in the home's compact footprint
8/11
The Luna Cottage features an open layout that maximizes space in the home's compact footprint
The Luna Cottage's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
9/11
The Luna Cottage's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Luna Cottage's kitchen is arranged galley style and includes quite a lot of storage space for its size
10/11
The Luna Cottage's kitchen is arranged galley style and includes quite a lot of storage space for its size
The Luna Cottage's bedroom features a double bed, a wall-mounted TV, and a mini-split air-con unit
11/11
The Luna Cottage's bedroom features a double bed, a wall-mounted TV, and a mini-split air-con unit
View gallery - 11 images

The humble shipping container is little more than a basic metal box, but designers and architects never seem to run out of ideas for what to do with it. The Luna Cottage is a particularly nicely done example, transforming a standard container into a cozy tiny house for two.

The Luna Cottage is based on a 20-ft (6-m)-long shipping container, but it has been heavily modified with a door and windows, plus given a uniform coat of paint. A secondary roof has also been added, which does a good job disguising the metal box's original industrial origins and should improve its thermal performance.

The Luna Cottage's living room features a sofa, a coffee table, an electric fireplace, and a mini-split air-con unit
The Luna Cottage's living room features a sofa, a coffee table, an electric fireplace, and a mini-split air-con unit

The roof also provides a shading overhang on one side and a well-proportioned porch on the other. The porch significantly expands outdoor living space and comes furnished with seating and a table, while there's also a hot tub, nearby fire pit, and additional seating, including some hanging chairs nearby.

The interior is arranged on one floor, with a simple open layout that makes the most of the limited space. The entrance opens onto the living room. This is understandably compact, given the narrowness of the container, but it still makes room for a sofa, a coffee table, and an electric fireplace, along with a wall-mounted TV. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed on the wall too.

The kitchen takes up the lion's share of available space and is arranged galley style, with cabinetry on both walls. It's suitable for proper cooking and includes a sink, a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, a combined microwave/oven/air-fryer, and a breakfast bar for two.

The Luna Cottage features an open layout that maximizes space in the home's compact footprint
The Luna Cottage features an open layout that maximizes space in the home's compact footprint

A little further into the home lies the bathroom, which contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

Nearby is the bedroom. Thanks to the single-floor layout of the tiny house, this has ample headroom to stand upright and contains a double bed and some storage. There's also a second TV in here, as well as a second mini-split air-con unit.

If the idea of spending a night in this shipping container tiny house appeals, the Luna Cottage is currently available for vacation rental in Ohio.

Source: Hocking Hills Cottage Company

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeshipping containers
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
Tiny Houses
XL tiny house is equipped for full-time family living on wheels
This newly completed tiny house pushes the limits of tiny living with its substantial size and apartment-like interior. Measuring 399 sq ft, it offers enough space for full-time small living, even for a family.
The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
Tiny Houses
Two-bedroom tiny house is built for comfortable full-time living
The Burleigh 9.6 hits the sweet spot between too cramped for comfort and too large to tow, with a spacious layout that includes two bedrooms and a remarkably luxurious bathroom, making it well suited to full-time living.
The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
Tiny Houses
48-sq-ft tiny house is about as small and simple as they come
Tiny houses don't come much smaller or simpler than this 48-sq-ft model. Designed by Tiny Tiny Homes, it's conceived as emergency accommodation and provides a basic shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
The Apex, by Rover Tiny Homes, is an extra-large park model tiny house that provides apartment-style living
Tiny Houses
Park model tiny house provides apartment-style living on a single floor
Some tiny houses seem to prioritize portability over comfort, but the Apex takes the opposite approach. It trades mobility for a spacious single-floor layout that's closer to an apartment than a traditional tiny house.
The Lucia, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious and cottage-like non-towable tiny house
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house drops portability for comfortable cottage living
How important is portability to you in a tiny house? If the answer is along the lines of "not very," then the Lucia might be of interest. It trades ease of movement for a more spacious and practical interior with a rustic aesthetic.
The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
Tiny Houses
XL tiny house spreads out for maximum comfort on a single floor
Tiny houses don't come much bigger than this recent XL model. It features a roomy and apartment-like interior layout that's arranged on one floor, making small living about as comfortable as possible.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!