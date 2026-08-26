Road-ready tiny house packs up to four people into just 128 sq ft

This tiny house squeezes about as much as you could reasonably ask into its 16-ft (4.9-m) length while still remaining practical for daily use. Named the Petite Pelican, the towable model uses its space-saving layout to sleep two comfortably, plus it can fit another couple of guests too.

The Petite Pelican is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in white board-and-batten siding, with a metal roof. An exterior storage box is useful for stowing propane gas bottles and the like, and its modest length makes it a good fit for those who want to hit the road regularly.

The Petite Pelican's living room is light-filled thanks to generous glazing Tiny House Listings

The home's glass door entrance opens onto the living room, which is finished in beadboard with shiplap ceilings and vinyl flooring. It's small but quite practical, with a sofa/daybed incorporating a trundle that pulls out like a drawer to sleep guests. There's also a wall-mounted TV, some additional seating, and a mini-split air-conditioning system. Obviously, you wouldn't want four people living in this thing full time, but for a guest visit it should do fine.

The home's 128-sq-ft (11.8-sq-m) open plan layout means the living room connects directly to the kitchen. This is arranged galley style, with cabinetry on each wall, and is equipped with a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a microwave, and a full-size fridge/freezer.

The kitchen in turn connects to the bathroom, which is small and basic, and includes a walk-in shower and a toilet.

The Petite Pelican's kitchen is arranged galley style with cabinetry on each wall Tiny House Listings

There's one bedroom in the Petite Pelican, which is accessed by a staircase. The room itself is a typical loft, with a low ceiling and space for a double bed. It has some railings for safety, too.

The Petite Pelican is currently up for sale in North Carolina, for US$60,000.

Source: Tiny House Listings