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Tiny Houses

A-frame tiny house brings classic cabin charm to small living

By Adam Williams
September 02, 2026
A-frame tiny house brings classic cabin charm to small living
The Brda, by Mini Domy, is a compact and non-towable A-frame tiny house that includes two bedrooms
The Brda, by Mini Domy, is a compact and non-towable A-frame tiny house that includes two bedrooms
View 10 Images
The Brda, by Mini Domy, is a compact and non-towable A-frame tiny house that includes two bedrooms
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The Brda, by Mini Domy, is a compact and non-towable A-frame tiny house that includes two bedrooms
The Brda's design embraces the distinctive triangular form of a traditional A-frame house
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The Brda's design embraces the distinctive triangular form of a traditional A-frame house
The Brda is finished in metal and features extensive glazing at the front
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The Brda is finished in metal and features extensive glazing at the front
The Brda's interior measures 35 sq m (376 sq ft) and is finished largely in wood
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The Brda's interior measures 35 sq m (376 sq ft) and is finished largely in wood
The Brda's kitchen includes an induction cooktop and a sink
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The Brda's kitchen includes an induction cooktop and a sink
The Brda's master bedroom is located downstairs and has space for a double bed and some storage
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The Brda's master bedroom is located downstairs and has space for a double bed and some storage
The Brda also includes a loft that can be used as a sleeping space or storage area
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The Brda also includes a loft that can be used as a sleeping space or storage area
The Brda's loft is reached by some metal steps
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The Brda's loft is reached by some metal steps
The Brda's open living room and kitchen area are positioned at the front of the home
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The Brda's open living room and kitchen area are positioned at the front of the home
The Brda's bathroom includes a sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
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The Brda's bathroom includes a sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 10 images

With its lack of wheels and trailer, this A-frame tiny house isn't a good fit for those who like to take their home on the road. Instead, it trades ease of movement for a cozy and comfortable interior that draws inspiration from traditional cabins.

Named the Brda – the Polish name for this type of traditional A-frame house – the dwelling is designed by Mini Domy. Its non-towable structure means that it is transported to the site by truck and can then be installed on permanent concrete foundations or screw piles.

According to the firm, the Brda has excellent insulation so could be used for full-time living, though the configuration shown seems better-suited as a vacation home or guest house for all but the most dedicated downsizers.

The Brda's interior measures 35 sq m (376 sq ft) and is finished largely in wood
The Brda's interior measures 35 sq m (376 sq ft) and is finished largely in wood

The exterior features a traditional triangular cabin form with a metal finish and is fronted by glazing, including a sliding door. The interior, meanwhile, measures 35 sq m (376 sq ft) and is finished in wood, lending it a cozy cabin-like feel. Though pictured largely unfurnished, the area looks well-proportioned, with room for a sofa and a coffee table, plus an entertainment center, even if those trademark sloping walls might make installing some furniture a little awkward.

The kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop and a sink, plus there's room for more appliances like a fridge/freezer. The bathroom is at the far end of the home from the entrance and includes a flushing toilet, a shower, and a sink.

The master bedroom is nearby. Thanks to its ground-floor location, it has ample headroom to stand upright as well as space for a double bed and some storage, with the straight walls making it easier to fit furniture inside.

There's also a loft in this home. Positioned above the bathroom and downstairs bedroom, it's accessed by some steps and looks large enough to be used either as a secondary sleeping space for guests or as a storage area.

The Brda's loft is reached by some metal steps
The Brda's loft is reached by some metal steps

The Brda has lots of options available, including different interior layouts, an optional deck area, and the ability to swap out the steps for an indoor spiral staircase. We've no word on the price of this model, so those interested are best off contacting the firm directly.

Source: Mini Domy

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseMicro-HouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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