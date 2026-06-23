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Tiny Houses

250-sq-ft tiny house goes back to basics with room for two

By Adam Williams
June 23, 2026
250-sq-ft tiny house goes back to basics with room for two
The Mini House 300 x 600, by Mini Domy, is a compact and simple tiny house for up to two people
The Mini House 300 x 600, by Mini Domy, is a compact and simple tiny house for up to two people
View 10 Images
The Mini House 300 x 600, by Mini Domy, is a compact and simple tiny house for up to two people
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The Mini House 300 x 600, by Mini Domy, is a compact and simple tiny house for up to two people
The Mini House 300 x 600 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.10 m (20 ft)
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The Mini House 300 x 600 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.10 m (20 ft)
The Mini House 300 x 600's exterior is finished in metal, with timber accents
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The Mini House 300 x 600's exterior is finished in metal, with timber accents
The Mini House 300 x 600 has an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), creating a more spacious interior layout compared to a typical tiny house
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The Mini House 300 x 600 has an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), creating a more spacious interior layout compared to a typical tiny house
The Mini House 300 x 600 features an interior finished in white-painted tongue-and-groove paneling
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The Mini House 300 x 600 features an interior finished in white-painted tongue-and-groove paneling
The Mini House 300 x 600's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, and space for more appliances
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The Mini House 300 x 600's kitchen contains an induction cooktop, a sink, and space for more appliances
The Mini House 300 x 600 opens up to the outside with large glass sliding doors
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The Mini House 300 x 600 opens up to the outside with large glass sliding doors
The Mini House 300 x 600's interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft)
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The Mini House 300 x 600's interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft)
The Mini House 300 x 600's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and space for a double bed and some storage
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The Mini House 300 x 600's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and space for a double bed and some storage
The Mini House 300 x 600's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Mini House 300 x 600's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 10 images

Not every tiny house needs to be a massive family residence, and sometimes all you need are the basics. With this in mind, the Mini House 300 x 600 focuses on fitting a home for two into a compact footprint.

Designed by Poland's Mini Domy, the Mini House 300 x 600 is based on a double-axle trailer and features an attractive exterior finished in metal, with timber accenting. The home has interesting proportions: it has a modest length of just 6.1 m (20 ft), but an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), meaning it requires a permit to tow on public roads, but provides a more spacious interior layout than the usual corridor-like dimensions of a tiny house – think of something like a small studio apartment and it's similar.

The Mini House 300 x 600 has an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), creating a more spacious interior layout compared to a typical tiny house
The Mini House 300 x 600 has an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), creating a more spacious interior layout compared to a typical tiny house

The interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft) and is accessed via double glass doors that help connect the home to the outdoors. Inside, it's finished in white-painted tongue-and-groove paneling. The living room is shown here unfurnished, but has ample room for a sofa and a TV unit to be installed. There's also a mini-split air-conditioning unit mounted on the wall.

The open layout positions the kitchen nearby. This is relatively basic and is equipped with a sink and an induction cooktop. There's also space for more appliances to be installed and both upper and lower cabinetry to maximize storage.

Additionally, from the kitchen, a wooden barn-style sliding door offers access to the bathroom. It's quite small, as you'd expect in a model of this size, and has a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Mini House 300 x 600's interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft)
The Mini House 300 x 600's interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft)

The Mini House 300 x 600 has one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. This is virtually essential in a small home like this one, since it boosts storage so much. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft, which is carpeted and has space for a double bed and some more cabinetry.

The Mini House 300 x 600 is currently up for sale, though we've no word on cost and delivery terms, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly.

Source: Mini Domy

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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