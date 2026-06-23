250-sq-ft tiny house goes back to basics with room for two

Not every tiny house needs to be a massive family residence, and sometimes all you need are the basics. With this in mind, the Mini House 300 x 600 focuses on fitting a home for two into a compact footprint.

Designed by Poland's Mini Domy, the Mini House 300 x 600 is based on a double-axle trailer and features an attractive exterior finished in metal, with timber accenting. The home has interesting proportions: it has a modest length of just 6.1 m (20 ft), but an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), meaning it requires a permit to tow on public roads, but provides a more spacious interior layout than the usual corridor-like dimensions of a tiny house – think of something like a small studio apartment and it's similar.

The Mini House 300 x 600 has an increased width of 3 m (9.8 ft), creating a more spacious interior layout compared to a typical tiny house Mini Domy

The interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft) and is accessed via double glass doors that help connect the home to the outdoors. Inside, it's finished in white-painted tongue-and-groove paneling. The living room is shown here unfurnished, but has ample room for a sofa and a TV unit to be installed. There's also a mini-split air-conditioning unit mounted on the wall.

The open layout positions the kitchen nearby. This is relatively basic and is equipped with a sink and an induction cooktop. There's also space for more appliances to be installed and both upper and lower cabinetry to maximize storage.

Additionally, from the kitchen, a wooden barn-style sliding door offers access to the bathroom. It's quite small, as you'd expect in a model of this size, and has a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Mini House 300 x 600's interior measures 23 sq m (247.5 sq ft) Mini Domy

The Mini House 300 x 600 has one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. This is virtually essential in a small home like this one, since it boosts storage so much. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft, which is carpeted and has space for a double bed and some more cabinetry.

The Mini House 300 x 600 is currently up for sale, though we've no word on cost and delivery terms, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly.

Source: Mini Domy