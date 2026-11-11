Cuboid camper doubles into proper tiny home & front porch of the wild

The X8 triple-expander wasn't the only all-new telescopic camper French innovator Beauer introduced this year. In its big lineup reshuffle, it also fully reshaped the future of its six-sleeper caravan. The all-new X6 breaks out of the curvaceous mold the brand has used exclusively for its trailers in the past, becoming a smoothed-corner cuboid built to maximize internal space. And it might just be the nicest overall Beauer design yet.

What's interesting about the double debut of the X8 and X6 is that the latter in some ways looks and feels like the flagship of the family, while the X8 strikes us more as a redesigned 3X Plus with an extra sofa-bed. That's especially true if you line the two trailers up side by side when both are telescoped away for road travel. The X6 actually measures over half a meter longer at 7.2 m (23.6 feet) and benefits from a squarer design that maximizes interior living space in comparison to the arched ends of the X8.

The Beauer X6 stretches 7.2 m long and stands just under 2.7 m tall CC Weiss/New Atlas

The physical attribute that gives the X8 away as the larger trailer is its double axle, there to safely hold up its 5,950 pounds (2,700 kg) of gross vehicle weight up off the ground. The X6, by contrast, has an 1,800-kg (3,968-lb) gross vehicle weight rating and a 1,700-kg (3,747 lb) base weight.

The big weight savings owes to the fact that the X6 has a single expansion module rather than two of them. It roughly doubles in size at the push of a button upon arrival, stretching out to a 3.6-m (11.8-ft) width when fully expanded, a telescopic segment short of the X8's 4.8-m (15.8-ft) width.

The Beauer X6 rides on 14-in wheels and an AL-KO chassis CC Weiss/New Atlas

Still, even when it's expanded, the X6 has flagship-like elements that make it look like the top dog of the family. Most notable among them, the hatch toward the rear of the trailer face drops down to create a small porch with smoky glass awning. Certainly one of those features that hits as nicer on the show floor than in a mosquito- and midge-infested patch of swamp-adjacent wilderness, the hatch opens up a breezy indoor/outdoor setup with al fresco-style dining room.

Pick the right spot to park (a bug-free stretch of white-sand beach, perhaps), and the open-air hatch is a beautiful addition to your outdoor living space. An available Thule awning stretches over the entire trailer to expand the outdoor living space, and buyers can also add tent walls to the awning.

The new porch hatch might is sure to become a prized feature CC Weiss/New Atlas

Unlike the X8, which represents an all-new eight-sleeper size for Beauer, the new X6 occupies the six-sleeper space it previously filled with the 3X Plus. Beauer has compacted down the six-person floor plan from three trailer segments to two by lengthening the chassis, straightening up the end walls, and consolidating the first- and second-segment spaces from the 3X Plus into the front segment.

So instead of the kitchen and bathroom being across from each other in the a center segment, they're both located in one side of the front segment. Most of this area is dedicated to the kitchen, but instead of a typical rectangular kitchen block, the front-facing X6 kitchen area has a sharply angled countertop with a dual-burner gas stove on one side of the central corner, a sink on the other. A 157-L Dometic compressor fridge is included as standard.

The bathroom is located in the corner behind the white door Beauer

The sharp angle of the kitchen counter should work quite well when one person is washing dishes or produce and another is cooking or prepping ingredients, delivering a natural division of labor, but it's really there to make room for the corner bathroom. More compact than the X8 bathroom, the X6 design still features a cassette toilet, sink and shower. A 55-L fresh water tank and electric water heater supply hot/cold water to the bathroom shower and kitchen sink.

The left side of the full-length front trailer segment, then, is dedicated to the dining room. It still relies on a portable folding dining table like the old 3X Plus but seats campers at an L-shaped sofa integrated into the trailer structure, rather than on a set of folding chairs. That sofa then transforms into a 160 x 200-cm (63 x 79-in) super-queen bed at night.

The Beauer X6 carries over the folding dining table from older designs but features an integrated L-shaped sofa that expands into a bed Beauer

The dining room and kitchen are better appointed than in older Beauer models like the 3X Plus, replacing bare white walls with wood-style cabinetry, inbuilt shelving and contrast black drawers and panels. The space is elevated into something warmer and homier than the cold caravan feel of old.

By integrating the kitchen and bathroom into one half of the front telescopic segment, Beauer is able to maintain the same dual-rear bedroom configuration it installs in the three-segment X8. The main bedroom is located just behind the dining/living room and features a 160 x 200-cm bed with slatted box spring and comfort-foam mattress.

The rear segment of the X6 is the sleeping area with one queen bedroom and one office/queen bedroom/bunk room Beauer

The second bedroom behind the kitchen/bathroom is a customizable space that buyers can opt to use as an office with desk, a kids room with dual bunk beds or another double bedroom with 160 x 200-cm bed. A curtain between the two bedrooms separates the spaces for privacy.

The X6 comes standard with a 100-Ah lithium battery, multifunctional command display for onboard systems, an outdoor shower, and space for two 13-kg LPG tanks. It also includes LED lighting and five electrical sockets/1 USB port. Options include air conditioning, solar charging, the Thule awning with or without tent walls, an upgrade to a 200-Ah lithium battery, and an induction cooktop in place of gas.

Tow the Beauer X6 from campground to campground or buy your own piece of scenic land and use it like an expandable mobile home Beauer

Beauer debuted the new X6 at the opposite end of its 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon booth from the X8 and is offering it at a base price of €74,990 (approx. US$83,750).. Unless we really needed those extra two berths, we'd have a lot of trouble justifying the extra €35K for the heavier X8 over this one. We'd be very much inclined to venture out with an X6 to find a nice spot to enjoy that front deck and breezy dining area.

Source: Beauer

