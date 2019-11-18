Beauer telescopic camper trailer expands, to house wandering twosomes

When we first covered the Beauer 3X camping trailer back in 2015, we feared it might be one of those very cool prototypes that never gets off the ground. But four years later, Beauer appears to be humming along happily, exhibiting at various major trade shows around Europe and growing its lineup nearly as fast as its trailers grow into mini-cabins. Earlier this year, we saw the addition of a six-sleeper family camper and now Beauer expands in the opposite direction, adding a two-module, two-sleeper teardrop trailer. The 2X is a spacious expanding wilderness cabin for couples, camping buddies and other nomadic duos.

From the outside, the new 2X looks virtually identical to the 3X and shares the same 195 x 260 cm (77 x 102 in) width x height, measuring in a little shorter at 350 cm (138 in) to the tip of the towbar. The bigger difference comes inside its distinctively arched shell, which where two, not three, individual modules nest together, expanding at camp to double the size of the interior.

The living area doubles as the bedroom, and the wet bath is the blue-walled compartment on the left Beauer

Our first thought when we considered the idea of the 2X was that a Beauer-style trailer could accommodate two without even expanding, taking the form of a single-shell high-roofed teardrop with cabin-filling double bed and some basic storage inside, a galley out back – the typical teardrop trailer formula. But Beauer is anything but typical and goes a different direction, expanding its trailer with a roomy interior space in which campers can stand up and walk around. One room is the lounge/bedroom, housing a futon-like folding sofa that drops into a 140 x 190-cm (55 x 75-in) double bed. The other room is an L-shaped kitchen housing a long countertop with flush-lid sink and gas stove and a shorter countertop for a grill/oven. There's also plenty of overhead and under-counter storage and an under-counter compressor fridge.

Instead of an outdoor galley, the Beauer 2X expands to offer a roomy indoor kitchen Beauer

Beauer says the 2X offers two rooms, but it's underselling itself – the trailer actually includes a third room. Between the kitchen and the bedroom/lounge, a compact wet cell provides a cassette toilet, available shower and sink. This room includes a partial accordion-style collapsible wall.

Just like the original 3X, the 2X expands into place electrically at the push of a button. It takes about 60 seconds, and the furniture automatically deploys.

As spacious and dramatic as the 3X is, we kind of prefer the smaller overall footprint of the 2X. It weighs around 800 kg (1,764 lb), compared to the 3X at 950 kg (2,094 lb), and measures 320 cm (126 in) wide when deployed versus 460 (181 in).

Within a minute, the Beauer 2X goes from towable pod to two-person cabin Beauer

Beauer prices the basic 2X at €19,083 in France (approx. US$21,125), before VAT, packaging in the sofa bed, toilet, dual-burner gas stove, sink, 65L fridge and storage cupboards. The French company also recently made a UK distribution deal with RP Motorhomes, itself experienced in expanding campers. RP will serve as the UK's sole distributor and has priced a more fully-equipped version of the 2X at £31,995 ($41,450) on the road, advertising equipment upgrades like a gas/induction combo stove, grill/oven, shower, larger bed and larger fridge. It doesn't appear the first 2X has rolled off assembly lines just yet, but Beauer and RP showed the 3X at the NEC Motorhome & Caravan Show last month.

Source: Beauer