Germany's Kleox has developed a reputation for building some of the world's smallest, lightest teardrop trailers, campers that truly evoke the spirit of simple, inexpensive, lightweight hard-sided shelter you can tow wherever you want with whatever you drive. Now the company is turning attention to a slightly more complex model that's equally adorable and somehow tows even smaller. Its all-new expanding teardrop slides in under 10 feet (3 m) long but quickly stretches out at camp to sleep two people as comfortably as any older Kleox.

We've been enamored with Kleox's simple but effortlessly stylish designs since we first spotted its original 463-lb (210-kg) tailgate-entry Shelter back in 2022. The company did a nice job filling in some of the quiet space between the typical small camping trailer and the basic ground tent, creating a cozy, empty hard-sided micro-hut-on-wheels that initially launched for under €5,000 (approx. US$5,450 as of today).

Since that original Shelter launch, Kleox has been gradually expanding out its lineup of tiny teardrops, moving the trailer entry from tailgate to side door on the Travel and livening up its whole family with vibrant colors.

"Move" is still a preliminary stand-in name for the newest Kleox design, but it nicely encapsulates the little unit's moving two-piece shell and its ability to ride with ease, towing and maneuvering as one of the smallest, lightest camping trailers money can buy. The design extends the Kleox family beyond the original 10.5-foot (320-cm) footprint, offering an even shorter total ride length as low as 8.5 feet (260 cm). That ultra-compact footprint promises easier, nimbler towing, and the shrunken version can serve as a small cargo trailer with generously sized tailgate loading.

The fixed rear shell looks almost like a trailer, but you can see the light shining through the front since it's merely a half of the whole Kleox

When collapsed, the innovative Move trailer appears to have a vertical crack straight up the sides and across the roof, and that's because it technically does. However, it's not through-and-through body damage but a purposeful crack that reveals the separation between the two nesting shells. The kinetic shell-in-shell design allows the front piece to slide forward and increase the total interior floor length to 81 in (205 cm) so that two adults can sleep comfortably inside.

The front shell nests over top the rear shell's indented body, sliding out to grow the interior into a two-sleeper cabin Kleox

As shown in the photos, the trailer body extends while the chassis and tongue remain fixed, a fact that might lead you to question why Kleox chose to create a compacting body at all – the total length remains unchanged in compacted or extended form. The company explains that if it mounted the longer body as a fixed camper on the chassis, it would also need to extend the length of the tow bar to provide the clearance necessary so the extended trailer body doesn't sit so far forward as to smack into the tow vehicle on turns.

If, on the other hand, Kleox lengthened the tow bar to match the extended body, it would be back to a longer trailer akin to the Shelter or Travel. So to go smaller than ever, it shortened up the total length with help from the sliding body to deliver a miniaturized trailer on the road, full-size teardrop camper when parked and extended.

Illustration of long vs short tow bar clearance (and lack thereof) Kleox

While Kleox isn't the first to design a teardrop (or squaredrop) with slide-out extension, it has pushed it to the extreme end of the scale in terms of compact sizing. It notes that it hopes to create the smallest teardrop on Earth by collapsing its design down to the 8.5-ft towable length, making it more convenient to tow on narrow European roads and through traffic-ridden city centers and easier to store in small garages. The Move can serve as a capable cargo or luggage trailer when not being used for camping but is always ready for a camping trip, without any conversion beyond a simple slide.

As for its place as the smallest production teardrop out there, we consider any camping trailer under 12 feet (3.7 m) in total length to be on the exceptionally small end of the market. That's a compact length even for a tent-top cargo trailer, and it's very small for a teardrop that needs a body large enough to accommodate two adults lying down inside. It's a space occupied by noticeably minuscule and/or Kammback models like the Timberleaf Pika, fittingly named Badac Shorty 7 and Evolve Traverse.

Kleox's newest trailer is even smaller and more adorable than its past launches Kleox

Kleox was already swimming confidently in the low end of those waters with its original 10.5-foot-long Shelter and Travel models. Dropping down below 9 feet (2.7 m) with the shrinkable Move body puts it in a category of tiny teardrop trailer we've only previously seen designed for bicycles or motorcycles.

The one exception is the official Guinness World Record-holding "smallest caravan," a centrally arched micro-camper that measures 7.9 feet (2.4-m) long. We certainly wouldn't diminish the ingenious work that went into that petite, colorful tow-home, which was in fact developed to be roadworthy for real towing, but we would consider a one-off production a separate category from a production trailer developed to be sold to customers.

So we'd say, Kleox will succeed in its quest to deliver the smallest existing production teardrop built for passenger cars, at least to our knowledge. And if there is something even smaller wandering around the global RV market somewhere, the Move will at least be among the very tiniest of the tiny.

A look at the rear Kleox telescopic trailer shell before install the sliding front Kleox

More important to Kleox than being out-and-out king of the tinies, though, is that the Move will prove particularly easy for customers to tow, store, and roll and maneuver by hand. You might expect the split-hardware to make for a heavier trailer, but Kleox intends to keep weight below 550 lb (250 kg) and is even hoping to get it down under 500 lb (227 kg), though that's still a work in progress.

The German builder is still in the early prototype stages and is aiming to launch the tiny expander teardrop by mid 2028. It built its initial model out of cut-to-size margarine tubs before moving on to 3D design and building molds for the individual shells. It's currently perfecting the full-size fiberglass prototype and hopes to have a polished version ready for the 2027 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon next August. It admits that the process has taken longer than expected so far, though, so those remain soft target dates.

We'll look to get all those details as well as pricing information once Kleox is further along in developing the finalized model. We're excited to see how it turns out.

Source: Kleox