700-lb Shorty camper trailer is a mighty micro with affordable price

One of the tiniest campers out there still able to sleep a couple inside its hard-walled body, the Super Shorty 7 (SS-7) from Oklahoma's Badac Adventure Company is a tough trailer that's ready to tour the world behind virtually any tow vehicle. It includes a rugged all-terrain squaredrop build that can be kept cheap, simple and ultralight or upgraded into a more feature-forward micro-abode with electricity and loads of cargo-carrying capability.

Somewhere along the line, the affordable simplicity of the teardrop trailer all but vanished within a market of overbuilt luxury-packed models that surpass the $50K mark, sometimes even approaching six figures. Luckily, a few shops have been making a concerted effort to recapture the beautiful simplicity the teardrop/squaredrop genre originally represented, paring their trailers back to more closely resemble the cheap, cozy, lightweight vessels of yore. These new stripped-down towables help fill the huge void between a ground tent and a fully loaded RV, rather than simply trying to emulate the latter in a smaller format.

Not only is the extra-tiny 11.3-foot (3.5-m), 700-lb (318 kg) SS-7 one of the cheaper stripped-down models in this revamped affordable small trailer market, it's also one of the more capable out of the gate. Builders like Zion Off-Road and Hiker offer base models in more of a highway-touring spec, requiring some extra upgrading ($$) for a more off-road-ready spec.

With a starting weight of 700 lb, the Badac SS-7 can even be towed with a UTV Badac Adventure Co

By contrast, Badac equips even its most basic SS-7 for all-terrain towing with a powder-coated steel square-tube frame, independent torsion axle suspension, and 235/75R15 all-terrain tires clung to 15-in steel wheels. The base model even includes a rear hitch receiver for bolting on a bike carrier or other hitch rack.

Those looking to further fortify the SS-7 for even rougher terrain can tack on the US$2,500 off-road upgrade package, which adds a 3-in lift for improved ground clearance, swaps in a heavy-duty 2,200-lb (1,000-kg) Timbren suspension, trades the standard 2-in ball coupler for a tri-axis shock-absorbing Max Coupler hitch, and upgrades to 235/85R16 all-terrain tires on 16-in wheels.

The SS-7 body is built from epoxy coated Baltic birch, insulated with a rigid foam and finished in a rugged high-performance urethane elastomeric coating that provides full protection while giving it a rugged look and splash of color.

The Badac SS-7 measures just 11.3 feet in total length, with its body accounting for 7 feet of that Badac Adventure Co

The SS-7 looks visibly smaller than the typical squaredrop or teardrop trailer because it is. Its body measures just 7 feet (2.1 m) long thanks in large part to a vertical rear wall that does away with the typical tailgate galley. Instead, Badac installs a wide upper hatch that accesses the storage shelf inside. This gives campers a dedicated space to pack their own stove and camping gear without adding the size, weight and price of a full galley area. Inside, a retention net keeps gear in place on the shelf.

The SS-7 cabin is accessed from doors on both sides, revealing a simple interior with 4-in (10-cm) foam mattress, AA battery-powered light and MaxAir roof vent. The base model does not include electricity but does come prewired so that buyers can add a basic system later. Badac also offers several electrical packages and options.

A peek in one of the entry doors shows the rear gear shelf with retention net Badac Adventure Co

Small, simple, cheap ... The base SS-7 starts at $11,400 before options, a price more reminiscent of where the burgeoning off-road teardrop market was a decade+ ago. Buyers can further equip their SS-7 with options like the electrical system, a powered fan, a full roof rack or crossbars, and propane mounts.

Those looking for a larger trailer with a galley will want to check out Badac's $24,000 SD-10, while those looking around for something even simpler than the SS-7 might consider its GH-7 gear-hauling tent-topper.

Source: Badac Adventure Co