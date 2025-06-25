© 2025 New Atlas
Camping Trailers

700-lb Shorty camper trailer is a mighty micro with affordable price

By C.C. Weiss
June 25, 2025
700-lb Shorty camper trailer is a mighty micro with affordable price
Badac keeps things as compact as possible by trading out the rear kitchen for a simple storage hatch that invites owners to bring their own cooking gear along
Badac keeps things as compact as possible by trading out the rear kitchen for a simple storage hatch that invites owners to bring their own cooking gear along
View 7 Images
Badac keeps things as compact as possible by trading out the rear kitchen for a simple storage hatch that invites owners to bring their own cooking gear along
1/7
Badac keeps things as compact as possible by trading out the rear kitchen for a simple storage hatch that invites owners to bring their own cooking gear along
With a starting weight of 700 lb, the Badac SS-7 can even be towed with a UTV
2/7
With a starting weight of 700 lb, the Badac SS-7 can even be towed with a UTV
The SS-7 featurs a Baltic birch construction with protective exterior coating
3/7
The SS-7 featurs a Baltic birch construction with protective elastomeric bed liner coating
The Badac SS-7 measures just 11.3 feet in total length, with its body accounting for 7 feet of that
4/7
The Badac SS-7 measures just 11.3 feet in total length, with its body accounting for 7 feet of that
Badac offers a full roof rack, crossbars and tie-downs as optional, opening up plenty of possibilities for adding accessories
5/7
Badac offers a full roof rack, crossbars and tie-downs as optional, opening up plenty of possibilities for adding accessories
Finding solitude with the Badac Super Shorty 7
6/7
Finding solitude with the Badac Super Shorty 7
A peek in one of the entry doors shows the rear gear shelf with retention net
7/7
A peek in one of the entry doors shows the rear gear shelf with retention net
View gallery - 7 images

One of the tiniest campers out there still able to sleep a couple inside its hard-walled body, the Super Shorty 7 (SS-7) from Oklahoma's Badac Adventure Company is a tough trailer that's ready to tour the world behind virtually any tow vehicle. It includes a rugged all-terrain squaredrop build that can be kept cheap, simple and ultralight or upgraded into a more feature-forward micro-abode with electricity and loads of cargo-carrying capability.

Somewhere along the line, the affordable simplicity of the teardrop trailer all but vanished within a market of overbuilt luxury-packed models that surpass the $50K mark, sometimes even approaching six figures. Luckily, a few shops have been making a concerted effort to recapture the beautiful simplicity the teardrop/squaredrop genre originally represented, paring their trailers back to more closely resemble the cheap, cozy, lightweight vessels of yore. These new stripped-down towables help fill the huge void between a ground tent and a fully loaded RV, rather than simply trying to emulate the latter in a smaller format.

Not only is the extra-tiny 11.3-foot (3.5-m), 700-lb (318 kg) SS-7 one of the cheaper stripped-down models in this revamped affordable small trailer market, it's also one of the more capable out of the gate. Builders like Zion Off-Road and Hiker offer base models in more of a highway-touring spec, requiring some extra upgrading ($$) for a more off-road-ready spec.

With a starting weight of 700 lb, the Badac SS-7 can even be towed with a UTV
With a starting weight of 700 lb, the Badac SS-7 can even be towed with a UTV

By contrast, Badac equips even its most basic SS-7 for all-terrain towing with a powder-coated steel square-tube frame, independent torsion axle suspension, and 235/75R15 all-terrain tires clung to 15-in steel wheels. The base model even includes a rear hitch receiver for bolting on a bike carrier or other hitch rack.

Those looking to further fortify the SS-7 for even rougher terrain can tack on the US$2,500 off-road upgrade package, which adds a 3-in lift for improved ground clearance, swaps in a heavy-duty 2,200-lb (1,000-kg) Timbren suspension, trades the standard 2-in ball coupler for a tri-axis shock-absorbing Max Coupler hitch, and upgrades to 235/85R16 all-terrain tires on 16-in wheels.

The SS-7 body is built from epoxy coated Baltic birch, insulated with a rigid foam and finished in a rugged high-performance urethane elastomeric coating that provides full protection while giving it a rugged look and splash of color.

The Badac SS-7 measures just 11.3 feet in total length, with its body accounting for 7 feet of that
The Badac SS-7 measures just 11.3 feet in total length, with its body accounting for 7 feet of that

The SS-7 looks visibly smaller than the typical squaredrop or teardrop trailer because it is. Its body measures just 7 feet (2.1 m) long thanks in large part to a vertical rear wall that does away with the typical tailgate galley. Instead, Badac installs a wide upper hatch that accesses the storage shelf inside. This gives campers a dedicated space to pack their own stove and camping gear without adding the size, weight and price of a full galley area. Inside, a retention net keeps gear in place on the shelf.

The SS-7 cabin is accessed from doors on both sides, revealing a simple interior with 4-in (10-cm) foam mattress, AA battery-powered light and MaxAir roof vent. The base model does not include electricity but does come prewired so that buyers can add a basic system later. Badac also offers several electrical packages and options.

A peek in one of the entry doors shows the rear gear shelf with retention net
A peek in one of the entry doors shows the rear gear shelf with retention net

Small, simple, cheap ... The base SS-7 starts at $11,400 before options, a price more reminiscent of where the burgeoning off-road teardrop market was a decade+ ago. Buyers can further equip their SS-7 with options like the electrical system, a powered fan, a full roof rack or crossbars, and propane mounts.

Those looking for a larger trailer with a galley will want to check out Badac's $24,000 SD-10, while those looking around for something even simpler than the SS-7 might consider its GH-7 gear-hauling tent-topper.

Source: Badac Adventure Co

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Camping Trailersteardrop trailersCaravanOff-roadTrailertrailersRVOutdoors and CampingCamping
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!