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Camping Trailers

Tiny, sub-$10K camper pod builds rep as world's cutest teardrop

By C.C. Weiss
September 14, 2026
Tiny, sub-$10K camper pod builds rep as world's cutest teardrop
Kleox's curvy fiberglass design looks even better in yellow
Kleox's curvy fiberglass design looks even better in yellow
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Kleox brightens up the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with a yellow Festival teardrop
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Kleox brightens up the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with a yellow Festival teardrop
Kleox's curvy fiberglass design looks even better in yellow
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Kleox's curvy fiberglass design looks even better in yellow
The original Kleox Shelter Base at CMT 2026
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The original Kleox Shelter Base at CMT 2026
Before showing the yellow Festival in Düsseldorf, Kleox showed a glittery gray version at CMT 2026 in January
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Before showing the yellow Festival in Düsseldorf, Kleox showed a glittery gray version at CMT 2026 in January
In addition to the "slate gray" model, Kleox also offers the "glitter affect" design as an option for other colors
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In addition to the "slate gray" model, Kleox also offers the "glitter affect" design as an option for other colors
The Kleox Festival shimmers at CMT 2026
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The Kleox Festival shimmers at CMT 2026
Both the Shelter Travel and Festival (pictured) feature simple interiors with felt trim, openable windows, a roll-up fly screen in the entry, storage nets and an available mattress. Kleox also includes a standard Eurobox that slides below the frame for storage
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Both the Shelter Travel and Festival (pictured) feature simple interiors with felt trim, openable windows, a roll-up fly screen in the entry, storage nets and an available mattress. Kleox also includes a standard Eurobox that slides below the frame for storage
At under 500 lb to start, Kleox trailers are light enough to be towed by ATVs and trikes
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At under 500 lb to start, Kleox trailers are light enough to be towed by ATVs and trikes
Kleox builds one of the lightest hard-sided camping trailers in the world, capable of being towed by some of the smallest minicars out there
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Kleox builds one of the lightest hard-sided camping trailers in the world, capable of being towed by some of the smallest minicars out there
While Kleox trailers are simple, the company offers a full options sheet with add-ons like an awning, bike rack, mattress, Froli spring bed system, and a kitchen box
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While Kleox trailers are simple, the company offers a full options sheet with add-ons like an awning, bike rack, mattress, Froli spring bed system, and a kitchen box
A peek inside the Kleox Shelter Travel
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A peek inside the Kleox Shelter Travel
Inside the Kleox Festival from the 2026 Caravan Salon
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Inside the Kleox Festival from the 2026 Caravan Salon
View gallery - 12 images

Ever since we first laid eyes on it in 2022, the Kleox trailer has been one of our all time favorite teardrops. It pairs a beautifully arched fiberglass body with an exceptionally simple design meant to keep price down well under €10,000. And with a starting weight of under 500 lb, it doesn't require much vehicle to tow it. Some might prefer something with a kitchen and more amenities, or perhaps a more ruggedized off-road-ready 'drop, but as far as simple, affordable camping goes, the Kleox lineup remains one of the most intriguing trailers in the western world. This year, we saw some new colors that make it look even better.

When we looked at both the original lift-gate-accessed Kleox Shelter Travel in 2022 and the newer door-equipped Kleox Festival last year, white – sometimes offset with a contrast center panel or flowery graphics – seemed to be Kleox's color of choice. In traveling out to this year's CMT show and Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, however, we saw the Kleox in a whole new light. And it's just a little bit cuter in multiple colors.

Before showing the yellow Festival in Düsseldorf, Kleox showed a glittery gray version at CMT 2026 in January
Before showing the yellow Festival in Düsseldorf, Kleox showed a glittery gray version at CMT 2026 in January

The bright-yellow Festival teardrop Kleox showed at this month's Caravan Salon definitely highlighted the model's unique curves, and the glittering gray metallic paint that the trailer wore at CMT earlier this year was also an eye grabber. The Festival is the newest model in the Kleox lineup, having launched in 2025. It's also Kleox's most traditional design, featuring a side entry door in place of the original lift-gate.

Unlike on other teardrops, the Festival door does not have a window but does include a separate fabric insect screen for letting in fresh air. There's also an openable oval window just behind the doorway on the sidewall, matched to an identical opening window on the opposite wall.

Both the Shelter Travel and Festival (pictured) feature simple interiors with felt trim, openable windows, a roll-up fly screen in the entry, storage nets and an available mattress. Kleox also includes a standard Eurobox that slides below the frame for storage
Both the Shelter Travel and Festival (pictured) feature simple interiors with felt trim, openable windows, a roll-up fly screen in the entry, storage nets and an available mattress. Kleox also includes a standard Eurobox that slides below the frame for storage

Kleox limits the Festival to a single door, helping to save weight versus the added hardware of a second door. That keeps the base weight down to the same 485 lb (220 kg) as the Shelter Travel, with both trailers' gross mass vehicle weights coming in at 1,650 lb (750 kg). And since there's no water tank or jerry cans to fill, all of the trailer's payload can be used for cargo and accessories like rooftop crossbars.

The primary difference between the Festival and Shelter Travel is the tailgate access in place of the side door. This makes the Shelter Travel more of an effective gear hauler during the ride to camp and for non-camping cargo hauling. It's designed to accommodate items as large as sofas or a pair of washing machines, says Kleox.

The original Kleox Shelter Base at CMT 2026
The original Kleox Shelter Base at CMT 2026

Both trailers measure a delightfully tiny 10.5 feet (3.2 m) long, and at just 5.2 feet (1.6 m) high were two of the few RVs in Düsseldorf we towered over comfortably. Width measures in at 5.9 feet (1.8 m). Both units feature an interior floor area of 82.5 x 49.5 in (210 x 126 cm), designed to fit in a double mattress, with a comfortable peak sitting height of 43 inches (110 cm).

Kleox doesn't implement a completely wood-free construction, as it uses plywood to reinforce its floor, but the self-supporting fiberglass body shell keeps things both lightweight and free from the potential problems of wood framing. A full felt interior boosts insulation and creates a cozier, soft-touch living space.

Inside the Kleox Festival from the 2026 Caravan Salon
Inside the Kleox Festival from the 2026 Caravan Salon

It's the 2020s, and prices on everything have been creeping (or straight leaping) up. The Kleox lineup isn't an exception to that rule, but it is in the smaller subset of products that still feel like a solid deal despite steadily ascending prices. Both the Travel Shelter and the Festival start at the same €6,590 (approx. US$7,600).

For those who really want to save money on their RV, Kleox also offers the Travel Base, stripping back the Travel Shelter to the most modest of specs. The Base is a bare shell without any felt, storage nets or windows. It features the a tailgate for entry, and Kleox offers it as a barebones trailer for use as a cargo hauler or as a base for DIY camper builds. Given how minimalist all Kleox models are, anyway, the Travel Base seems like a solid option for those looking to find the lowest possible price.

We'd love to see Kleox expand with a model with some type of empty kitchen area, maybe a galley or a slide-out, but the company has strived to create more of a "solid-walled tent on wheels" product line, so a more fully featured version might not be in the cards for the Leipzig-based builder.

Source: Kleox

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Camping Trailersteardrop trailersRVLightweighttrailersTrailerCampingOutdoors and Campingdusseldorf-caravan-salon-2026
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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