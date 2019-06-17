But the Cytophone is more than just a detection device, it can blast these cells as well. In the detection phase, the laser penetrates the blood vessel, heating the dark melanin nanoparticles in the CTCs. Because they heat more quickly than surrounding particles, the rapid thermal expansion of these nanoparticles generates a unique sound which is detected via an ultrasound transducer on the skin surface. To destroy the CTCs, the laser further heats them, creating nano bubbles which eventually destroy the tumor cell. This hunter/killer capability means that the Cytophone has the potential to act as a dual therapeutic and diagnostic (theranostic) tool.